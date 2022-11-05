Newington group launches Meat, Heat & Eat initiative to counter cost-of-living crisis

PROJECT: Some of the key stakeholders involved in the Newington Meet, Heat and Eat project

A NEW project is to get underway next week in the Newington area of North Belfast as part of a community response to the cost of living crisis.

The Newington Meet, Heat and Eat project will take place every Monday and Wednesday from 10am to 2pm in Camberwell Court on the Limestone Road.

It has been set up by Newington Housing Association in partnership with Newington Credit Union, Newington Day Centre, Holy Family Youth Centre, Duncairn Community Partnership and Newington Residents' Association.

The local community is invited to come along for a cuppa, to read a book, scan a newspaper, chop a few vegetables or whatever floats your boat for a few hours every week.

Michael Cunningham, Community Engagement Officer with Newington Housing Association, explained: "It's all about providing a warm, safe space and a hot meal for local people throughout the winter months.

"It will also be a great way to reach out, get involved and find out what is going on in your area.

"We want local people to get connected and get involved in the initiative.

"Everyone is welcome to come along, every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm."

The initial session will take place on Monday next (November 7).