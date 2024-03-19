NI Water moving staff and facilities to Kennedy Way

WORKS: Construction is currently ongoing at the former Waster water treatment site on Kennedy Way

NI WATER are currently in the process of moving staff and facilities to the site of the old waste water treatment site on Kennedy Way.

Work is currently ongoing on the grounds, with contractors busy preparing the site for for the move which hopes to be completed by March 2025.

The new facilities will also see additional buildings constructed including mechanical and electrical workshops and a storage and service yard.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water is in the process of developing plans for the relocation of staff and facilities from Bretland House, Duncrue, Belfast to the former Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) site at Kennedy Way/ Blackstaff Road, Belfast. This is to facilitate upgrade work required at Belfast WwTW. On site construction work started recently and is due for completion in March 2025.

“The development will incorporate the construction of new Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) workshops, storage and a service yard.

“There will be three buildings developed on the site which will be used as a main hub for staff and storage for essential equipment.”