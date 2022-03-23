NIFL Premiership: 10-man Cliftonville keep the pressure on Linfield

Joe Gormley celebrates scoring the only goal of he game at Stangmore Park INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Dungannon Swifts 0–1 Cliftonville

JOE Gormley’s first-half strike saw Cliftonville move back to within a point of league leaders Linfield despite being reduced to 10-men in their 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park on Tuesday evening.

Gormley’s 20th goal of the season had the title chasers in the ascendancy, but Paddy McLaughlin’s side were forced to rejig when Jamie McDonagh received his marching orders for a lunge on Ryan Mayse in the last 20 minutes.

But the Reds held on to move to within a point of the champions and pull four points clear of Glentoran in third place with six games remaining.

McLaughlin made one forced alteration to the starting 11 from the weekend's win over Glenavon as Colin Coates replaced Kris Lowe who failed to recover from a knock.

Cliftonville made a bright start with Joe Gormley latching onto a through ball and lifting it over Dwayne Nelson, but his finish was inches wide of the post.

Gormley then turned provider for an opportunity that fell invitingly in the box, but Levi Ives thumped his effort over the bar.

At the other end, Michael Glynn’s right-wing cross fell to Cathair Friel, though his shot lacked the necessary power to trouble Luke McNicholas.

Cricky Gallagher challenges Shane McGinty

Ives let fly with a snapshot that spun over the bar before the best chance fell to the hosts before the half-hour mark.

Caolin Coyle drove down the left channel and his cross found Rhyss Campbell inside the area, but the striker’s effort bobbled inches wide of the target.

Moments later, Joe Gormley squared to Ryan Curran-who shielded the ball and saw his low effort parried by Dwayne Nelson. Gormley looked to have a simple conversion from the follow-up but Nelson made a superb save to deny him.

The opener arrived on 33 minutes and fell to the league challengers as Jonny Addis played a ball out of defence to Paul O’Neill who sent Jamie McDonagh scampering and the winger’s cross looked to have been cut-out by Dylan King only for Gormley to turn the ball home at the back post for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Dungannon were almost back on terms before the break from a Ryan Mayse corner that came through to Campbell at the back post, but Campbell headed over the bar from the corner of the six-yard box and Gormley’s goal proved to be the difference at the interval.

Both sides had chances upon the game’s resumption. A corner from Jamie McDonagh was hooked into the danger area by Gormley and Jonny Addis headed narrowly wide, while at the other end, a James Knowles free-kick was flicked on, but Dylan King’s header was claimed by McNicholas.

On the hour-mark, another Mayse corner picked out Dylan King at the back post, but the central defender glanced wide of goal.

A slight flashpoint occurred when Ryan Maye and Paul O’Neill tangled and received a booking each for their troubles.

When play resumed, McDonagh lunged in on Mayse and was given a straight red card - the Reds’ first of the campaign.

Gormley finishes to the net

With 10 minutes remaining, the Swifts were almost back on terms as Ryan Mayse saw his low shot blocked by McNicholas and the Mayo native did well to touch Michael Glynn’s follow-up attempt over the bar for a corner.

McNicholas had to stand strong to deny substitute Cahal McGinty from charging through in the second phase of the resulting corner.

The 10-men of Cliftonville almost claimed their second from an Ives corner that was half-cleared, and Colin Coates header was pounced upon by Nelson in the Swifts goal.

Six minutes were added on at Stangmore Park as the hosts chased the leveller, but the North Belfast side managed the game to leave with all three points.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Nelson, Coyle (McCready 75), Glynn (Gallagher 84), King, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell, S McGinty (C McGinty 58), McGee (Walsh 84), Friel, Mohsni.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, C Curran, Coates, Addis, Turner, Ives, Gallagher, McDonagh, R Curran, O’Neill (McDermott 75), Gormley (Doherty 82).

REFEREE: Evan Boyce