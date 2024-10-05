NIFL Premiership: Carrick heap further misery on Cliftonville

NIFL Premiership

Carrick Rangers 2–0 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE suffered a third league defeat on the spin after going down to a 2-0 defeat to Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Gibson powered through and gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute, with Seanan Clucas doubling the lead after the hour mark and Cliftonville were unable to initiate to the frustration of boss Jim Magilton.

“We lost 2-0 in a whimper and I’m very disappointed to say the least,” he admitted.

“They didn’t have to work very hard for their goals. We came here obviously knowing that we’d probably have the ball, we certainly had the ball. It’s what we do with the ball that is more important. We didn’t play with any real purpose; the goalkeeper didn’t really have to make any saves.

“There are too many of these games that is going by, it’s extremely disappointing and disappointing for our fans. I have to apologise to them because we didn’t do enough.

“We haven’t done enough in recent weeks, and I take full responsibility because I’m responsible for bringing these lads into the club.”

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 🔢



Magilton made four changes from the starting XI from last Friday’s home defeat to Larne. Sean Stewart returned after concussion, and there were also starts from Arran Pettifer, Rory Hale and Taylor Steven- who netted in the midweek win over Limavady United in the Bet McLean Cup.

Cliftonville had the first opportunity inside of 10 minutes, a short corner was worked between Rory Hale and Ronan Doherty who played in the cross that Ryan Curran headed down for Michael Newberry to slash over the bar.

Reds captain Hale felt he should have had a penalty after tangling with Luke McCullough inside the area and going to ground, but referee Mark Dillon wasn’t interested.

Sean Stewart then ran onto an overlapping pass and his cross was too high and evaded Hale inside the area.

It was managerless Carrick who hit the front in the 24th minute. Danny Gibson ran onto a pass from Seanan Clucas and it appeared that Michael Newberry had did enough to hold off the striker, though Gibson was able to get around the central defender and squeeze a low shot in at the near post to give the Amber Army the lead.

On the half hour mark, Arran Pettifer floated in a cross and Cameron Stewart was forced to head behind ahead of Taylor Steven at the front post.

Former Crusaders winger Paul Heatley could have doubled the hosts lead after taking the ball away from Shaun Leppard, but he shot straight at David Odumosu and moments later Kyle Cherry saw his shot deflected behind for a corner off Sean Stewart.

Stewart came the closest to equalising on the stroke of half time. The wing back was chopped down on the edge of the box by Kurtis Forsythe and Stewart was teed up with his goal-bound shot blocked by Luke McCullough at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing as Gibson’s goal was the difference at the interval.

The hosts had the opportunity to double their lead after Michael Glynn mistimed a pass back and Danny Gibson latched onto it with Jonny Addis forced to take divisive action.

Moments later, the second did arrive from a throw-in that was hotly disputed by Cliftonville manager Magilton. Nonetheless, David Cushley’s long throw wasn’t cut out and Seanan Clucas slammed home to make it 2-0.

Despite Joe Gormley entering proceedings prior to Clucas’ strike, Cliftonville lacked any imagination and failed to test Rangers keeper Ross Glendinning over the course of the 90 minutes.

The Amber Army could their extended their lead in the closing stages, with Heatley lashing over and Odumosu pushing Kyle Cherry’s free kick over the bar.

In the end, Gibson and Clucas’ goals were enough to earn Rangers their first win in nine attempts as defeat saw Cliftonville drop into the bottom half of the table.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Cushley (Reece Glendinning 66’), Maciulaitis, McCullough, Buchanan-Rolleston, Clucas, Cherry, Heatley, Gibson (McGuickin 89’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Newberry, Addis, Leppard, Glynn (Gormley 59’), Pettifer, Doherty (Corrigan 59’), Hale, Stewart, Curran (Ojo 66’), Steven (Markey 81’).

REFEREE: Mark Dillon