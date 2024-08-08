NIFL Premiership: Gormley looking forward to new campaign amidst uncertainty

REDS talisman Joe Gormley is looking forward to the coming campaign with uncertainty surrounding his future at the end of the coming season.

The 34-year-old signed new two-extension back in January 2023 but that will bring him to the end of 2024-25 campaign with Gormley unsure if his 12th season in the league will be his last.

If it does prove to be the last season for ‘Joe the Goal’ in Irish League football, he is confident that he can go out as he came in, scoring goals.

“I’m looking forward to it because potentially it could be my last,” admits Gormley.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m going to give it a really good crack this season and see where it takes me. Potentially, it could be my last and I’ll have to give it my all. I scored 12 goals last year in the league without hardly playing.

“I don’t think I played much in the league but if I’m called upon, I will score goals. I’ve scored goals every season I’ve been here and if it is my turn to try and score again, I’ll go and do it.

“It’s something I’ve done my whole career and it’s something I want to finish my career doing.”

Gormley acknowledges that will be tough to replicate last year’s success, as long-serving teammate Chris Curran departed alongside the attacking trio of Ronan Hale, Ben Wilson, and Sam Ashford but he insists it is up to others within the dressing room to step up and bridge the gap.

“It is going to be tough,” Gormley predicts.

“It always is tough, especially when clubs are going to come round and take your best players from you. It’s something that you have to get it on with and I think Cliftonville have got on with it over the last couple of years.

“Losing Boyce and lads - obviously it is the same this time round losing Ronan [Hale], Ben Wilson and Sam Ashford. It’s up to other boys to step up to the player and show the qualities that they’ve got and hopefully go one step better than last year.

“It’s obviously going to be tough this year and especially with the clubs around us. Listen, it’s Cliftonville and we’ll give it a good go. Our expectations have to be high. You want to win trophies at Cliftonville - there’s nothing else.”

The Ardoyne native feels that the start of each season is always difficult to get a feel for teams and doesn’t believe it will get any easier this season with Portadown to come on Sunday.

“It’s going to be another tough game,” he predicts.

“I think the start of the season is always the hardest when you’re trying to get a feel for teams. Portadown have signed well and they’re a great team. Niall Currie is a great manager and they are going to be tough. It’s a game we’ll look forward to and we’ll give it our all.”