NIFL Premiership: Hale brace rescues a point for Cliftonville

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2–2 Coleraine

Ronan Hale netted at the end of each half as Cliftonville twice fought back from a goal down to hold Coleraine to a 2-2 draw at Solitude on Friday evening.

A stunning strike from Lyndon Kane gave the Bannsiders the early lead, only for Hale to curl home a leveller in first-half injury time.

The visitors restored their lead when Andy Scott netted on the hour mark, and it looked to have been the difference until Hale’s deflected free-kick found the net in injury time to rescue a point.

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin felt his side was superior throughout, but rued the individual mistakes that Coleraine profited from.

“Both sides went toe to toe and fair play to both sets of players again,” McLaughlin reflected.

“They were well matched up and very even and it is always a hell of a game against Coleraine. Goals at both ends and chances and some great play in between. That’s what you get when you play Cliftonville and when you play Coleraine.

“They’re a really good side, both sides didn’t settle for anything other than the win and went for it. On the balance of play, I thought we were superior throughout the game. When you look at the two goals against, it’s probably two individual errors that cost us.

“Outside of the two chances we gave them, I don’t remember too many other chances that you could say they could have scored. We have had numerous chances in both halves. Our energy levels, desire and quality in our play were excellent. We can’t fault the players for anything like that.”

McLaughlin made three changes from the side that beat Newry last time out. There were starts for Jonny Addis, Ronan Doherty and Sean Moore-who returned after international duty with the Republic of Ireland U19s.

Cliftonville had an early penalty appeal turned down after Ryan Curran’s shot was blocked by the hand of Stephen O’Donnell, but referee Jamie Robinson wasn’t interested.

The Bannsiders turned defence to attack and hit the front. Matthew Shevlin robbed Odhran Casey and made his way towards goal. Shevlin weighed up his options and cut back for Lyndon Kane who unleashed a fierce drive from 30 yards that Nathan Gartside was unable to keep out.

A deflected Ronan Hale shot whistled past the post and behind for a corner shortly after and Hale set up his older brother Rory on the quarter-hour mark, but his effort was high and over the bar.

Coleraine almost doubled their lead when Cricky Gallagher crashed into the back of Conor McKendry on the edge of the box and McKendry curled the resulting free-kick onto the roof of the net.

A training ground free-kick almost paid off when Rory Hale’s low pinpoint pass came into the feet of brother Ronan, although his shot lacked power and Gareth Deane smothered with ease.

Hale then got on the end of a long Jonny Addis pass and nipped in ahead of Dean Jarvis only to send his shot from a tight angle into the side netting.

The pressure told on Coleraine in injury time, Chris Curran played a pass into the feet of Ronan Hale and he curled a shot beyond the reach of Gareth Deane to score his 27th of the season and level at the break.

Cliftonville began the second half on the front foot as Chris Curran sent in a pinpoint cross that Ryan Curran glanced inches wide.

Ronan Hale then controlled a cross into the area and hooked an effort into the chest of Deane.

Although it was Coleraine who took the lead against the run of play on the hour mark. Jamie Glackin raced onto an under-hit pass from Rory Hale and flicked a pass to Andrew Scott who rifled low past Gartside to restore his side's lead.

Nathan Gartside can't stop Lyndon Kane’s shot

Paddy McLaughlin reacted by introducing Jamie McDonagh and Joe Gormley from the bench and McDonagh almost made an immediate impact with a lofted cross that Deane needed to punch as it threatened to drop beneath his crossbar.

A second penalty appeal was turned down for the hosts when McDonagh’s attempted cross bounced up and hit the hand of Dean Jarvis and much to the frustration of the home support, Robinson waved away the protests.

Joe Gormley fizzed in a cross that evaded David Parkhouse at the back post as the pressure intensified.

It looked as though Coleraine were going to hold out until two minutes into the six that were added.

Stephen O’Donnell chopped down Rory Hale on the edge of the area and referee Robinson awarded a free-kick.

Hale’s brother Ronan took responsibility, and his low effort took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed Deane to make it 2-2.

In the end, neither side could claim a winner in the remaining minutes and for the fourth time this season, the sides were unable to be separated inside 90 minutes and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, C Curran, Addis, Turner (Traynor 72’), Moore (McDonagh 64’), Gallagher (Gormley 64’), Doherty, Casey, Rory Hale, R Curran (Parkhouse 75’), Ronan Hale.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Jarvis, McKendry, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (O’Mahoney 66’), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (McCrudden 82’).

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson