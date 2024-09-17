NIFL Premiership: Joint-top Cliftonville and Linfield meet at Solitude

Cliftonville and Linfield meet for the first time since last season's Cup final INPHO

THE early leaders in the NIFL Premiership go head-to-head at Solitude this evening as Cliftonville host Linfield (7.45pm, live on BBC Iplayer).

After just five games, the sides are level 13 points with The Blues ahead on goal difference despite Saturday's defeat to Larne and although it is very much early days in the season, it is nonetheless an opportunity to lay down a marker.

Although Cliftonville recorded that stirring Cup final win last season, it was the Windsor Park club which had the upper hand in the league meetings and Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton insists that the chat around his changing room is about building momentum to carry forward.

Still, Magilton isn’t getting too caught up with their early league positions and felt their early results didn’t tell the tale of performances.

“It’s still very early doors, but we talked about building momentum and rhythm,” Magilton outlined.

“Although we got off to a great start in terms of three wins, we didn’t play particularly well in the games. We afforded the opposition probably too many opportunities - other than Portadown - where I felt we controlled large chunks of the game. It’s a big game and they’re always big games against Linfield and we’ll look forward to it.”

The Solitude side bounced back from defeat against Glentoran with a thumping 5-1 win over Loughgall and Magilton was more than happy with the improvement in standards that he witnessed from their previous defeat at the Oval.

“It was really pleasing because again, they set the standards,” he reflected.

“We all talk great games, but players have to go out and deliver and I felt they fell well short of the standards they set [against Glentoran] and Saturday was an opportunity to come to a really difficult place. They [Loughgall] don’t make it easy for you and it was an opportunity go out and express ourselves and I thought we did that.”

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 🏟️



Stacked scheduled heading your way tonight!#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/aNXzn8VRpq — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) September 17, 2024

On-loan St Johnstone striker Taylor Steven emerged from the bench for the final quarter of the game and bagged a brace, with Magilton acknowledging the importance of embedding his new players into the culture of the club.

“He is another one that hasn’t played a lot of games pre-season,” Magilton recalled.

“Again, he’s getting embedded into what we’re all about, the players and how we train. Arran Pettifer is the same. Axel [Piesold] is still developing, and he hasn’t played a lot of pre-season games.

“Lots of these lads, we’ve simply got because they need the experience and need to play and we’re trying to get as many minutes into them as we can."

Linfield manager David Healy is seeking a reaction from his players following that defeat to Larne at the weekend and is expecting a tough test in a game that always carries an added edge.

“Solitude at any stage of the season is a tough venue,” he said.

“They have started well again this season and we expect a tough match. Jim (Magilton) has done a good job and any time we play Cliftonville, we know they will have done their homework.”