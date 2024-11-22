NIFL Premiership: Magilton calls for more creativity ahead of Loughgall clash

Jonny Addis (left) was withdrawn against Ballymena but manager Jim Magilton confirmed it was as a precaution INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton is expecting Loughgall to adapt a similar approach to Ballymena and set up a low block to frustrate his side ahead of the weekend’s clash.

The Reds will hope to return to winning ways after their five-game winning run was halted by Ballymena when they take on the Villagers at Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Magilton has called on his players to be more creative, courageous and take risks against the basement club.

“If you are in Loughgall’s position, why wouldn’t you? [set up defensively],” he questioned.

“You have to be defensively strong and resilient, and we have to find ways to beat the low block.

“We have to be more creative and take more risks if you like and be more courageous. I think that we lacked a little bit of courage in key areas today and that is just decision making, having that belief and the backing of the manager and staff. We’ll reinforce those positives during the week, and we’ll get ready for Loughgall.”

In the aftermath of last weekend’s defeat, Magilton has stressed the importance of reinforcing the positives to a group that he believes are still adapting.

“It’s reinforcing those positives,” he insisted.

“We have a group that are still adapting, which is fine, but we always pride ourselves in the level of performance and a lot of us fell below that today We can’t afford to do that in this league. This league is unforgiving, and we have to raise those levels.

“People around them have to raise other people’s levels and that is really important. The changing room has to stay strong, keep believing in what we are doing, and we roll onto next week.”

He believes the recency bias played a part in the weekend set-back, given that Ballymena had already inflicted two previous defeats on his side this season and felt on the day they didn’t do enough.

“Memory and last games play a part in that, 100 per cent,” he acknowledged.

“I still felt that we had enough in the game to win the game.

“I just thought there was a little bit of complacency. I thought we turned the ball over far too much at times and that gives the opposition real encouragement, and we can’t afford to do that.

“The quality of player that we have, given the amount of times that we did turn the ball over was hugely disappointing, but in saying all that- we did keep going right to the end.

“It’s one of those days where it’s so frustrating because it was an opportunity to capitalise.

“If you get any advantage in this league, they [Ballymena] played on Tuesday night and lost a semi-final. Physically and mentally, you’re thinking that they may be a little bit tired and they weren’t. Once they got something to hold onto, they defend for their lives.

“We kind of way huffed and puffed, decent quality in the box but not enough. Today was just a day where we just didn’t do enough.”

Jonny Addis was withdrawn at half time with Magilton revealing that it was precautionary due to his importance to the team.

“He had a fitness test and passed that and then it stiffened up,” Magilton revealed.

“We had to make that decision to bring him off. We know how important he is to us and how we want to play. It was protecting him more than anything.”