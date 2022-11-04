NIFL Premiership: McLaughlin wary of strong Glenavon threat

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin feels that the current Glenavon side are one of the strongest in recent years.

The Lurgan Blues make the trip to Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) looking to inflict a first defeat on the Reds in three and a half years.

That came in a thumping 4-0 win at Mourneview Park and bar a few draws in-between, McLaughlin’s side have dominated the recent head-to-heads.

However, the Derry native feels that Hamilton’s men are well equipped to cause his side problems and believes that there will be goals aplenty at the weekend.

“They’re a good side and one of the strongest sides that Glenavon have had over the last couple of years,” said McLaughlin.

“Going forward they are really good. They’ve got threats from all over, even at set-piece situations. One thing about them, they always score goals and they are a threat going forward.

“It’s up to us to counterattack that and also defend well because we are going to need to. They’re a really good side in a really good run of form at the minute as well, they’ve had a couple of good results recently.

“It will be a good game, hopefully it’s not as open as it was tonight (Tuesday) but I do expect goals because both sides are attack minded and it sets it up for a good game and we’re looking forward to it.”

McLaughlin’s men go into the weekend clash after securing their place in the last-four of the Bet McLean League Cup with a 3-2 comeback win against Newry City.

The Reds’ boss admits it wasn’t good for the blood pressure or nerves, but praised their character shown to come from 2-0 down at the break.

“They’ve been tested plenty of times in the past and I’m sure they’ll continue to be tested,” he predicts.

“They always come back with a response. It’s not good for the blood pressure or the nerves, but I’m sure the fans love that excitement and that adrenaline rush when they do that.

“I wish they wouldn’t do it, but whenever they come out on top, you can see the fans go home happy, the players go home happy and it’s another test of character that they’ve passed.”

Joe Gormley began the comeback with a quick-fire double – despite Ryan Curran trying to lay claim to the first – much to the delight of McLaughlin, who also praised the impact of Chris Curran on a rare start for the duo.

“Currany is in there claiming one of them. I don’t know if Joe got them both because they’re saying that Currany might have got a touch on one of them, but Joe was excellent,” acknowledged McLaughlin.

“He was razor sharp in the box and he could have had a couple. He was inches over the bar with a great volley and the ’keeper pulled off a couple of decent saves from him as well.

“We’re very lucky to have him. We’ve had at the club for a few years, and he keeps producing the goods year on year.

“He’ll be up there with the best players to ever represented the club and he’s still doing the business for us. He keeps producing and doing what he does best, scores goals.

“Joe and Chris Curran haven’t been starting in regular matches, but they’ve been coming on a lot in and playing a key role for the team. It was good to get them on the pitch tonight and I thought the two of them were superb.

“We’ve got a really strong squad of players and whenever it is their turn to go in and do the business, that’s what you need. Our two senior players led by example today, they produced the goods when they were called upon.”

Sean Moore will ease McLaughlin’s injury concerns at the weekend after the 17-year-old completed the last of his three game ban on Tuesday night.

The timing couldn’t be better with the Reds’ boss admitting that Luke Turner is a doubt for the Lurgan Blues clash, but he does hope to have Levi Ives, Stephen Mallon and Aaron Traynor back available in the not too distant future.

“We’ll be delighted to have Sean back,” McLaughlin admits.

“It’s (suspension) just a bump in his development, rightly or wrongly. Everybody can make their own mind up about him missing the three games, but we’ll be delighted to have him back.

“We’ve a few boys carrying knocks in there and we’re dropping down in our numbers with players available. Luke Turner has picked up an injury as well so having Sean coming back is perfect.

“Hopefully Levi isn’t too far away along with Stephen Mallon and Aaron Traynor. It will be good to have these top players coming back into the squad over the next few weeks. Sean coming back available is a boost to us.”