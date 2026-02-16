THE family of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Fincuane have called for a long overdue inquiry into his killing to finally begin.

Mr Finucane was shot dead in front of his family by a UDA gang on February 12 1989 in one of the most high-profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

Family and friends of the human rights lawyer gathered close to his home at Fortwilliam Drive in North Belfast on Sunday night to mark the 37th anniversary of his murder.

Speaking afterwards, North Belfast MP John Finucane said: "Tonight we gathered to remember the life and legacy of my dad.

"We did so with growing frustration at the continuing delay by the British government in allowing the long-promised public inquiry into his murder to begin its work.

Pat's widow, Geraldine Finucane, speaking last night

"Our family wants this inquiry to commence. We are ready to engage fully and to work constructively.

"But this delay is preventing progress in a case where delay has already caused profound harm over almost four decades.

"We are simply asking that the Terms of Reference, which are essential to enabling the inquiry to begin properly, be published so that this long-overdue inquiry can finally begin.

"A special thanks to Relatives for Justice for organising tonight’s vigil and to everyone who continues to stand with our family. It truly means a lot."