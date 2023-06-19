Journalist behind Noah Donohoe documentary fundraiser

TRAGIC: Noah Donohoe (14) who disappeared and whose body was found three years ago this month

A LEADING investigative reporter is hoping to raise £150,000 to fund an independent investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old St Malachy's College pupil went missing in June 2020. His body was discovered six days later in a storm drain in North Belfast.

Three years on, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

Donal MacIntyre, an investigative journalist with 30 years of experience in news, documentary and investigations, has put together a team of investigators to look at the case on the request of Noah's family.

He is hoping to raise £150,000 to complete a documentary investigation.

"The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all," he explained.

"It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

"Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death. Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

"This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function. It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.

"Within a few months of Noah’s passing, his family and mother reached out to me and my team of investigators to bring our expertise to the case.

"We have worked for over two years with renowned and celebrated former murder detectives, eminent psychologists, medical examiners, and digital forensic and CCTV experts in cold cases, unsolved murders and long-haul investigations.

"This call for crowdfunding was suggested by Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe who was keen for us to continue our work and to seek your support to complete our documentary investigation.

"Our promise is that we will spend every penny on the investigation, and any funds surplus to our needs will be donated to children’s charities in Northern Ireland including The Noah Donohoe Foundation.

"We are committed heart and soul to discovering the truth about Noah’s tragic death, lifting every stone, and going the extra mile for Noah and his family. We do not know yet what happened to Noah, but we know much more than we did.

"We may never uncover the complete story, but we all agree that this beautiful spirit and unbelievably talented young boy deserves a proper and transparent investigation.

"We hope that with your support we can deliver exactly that to an Irish, UK and international audience in due course. We thank you in advance for your support."

You can donate to the crowdfunding page here.

The crowdfunding comes after the Sunday World revealed that CCTV captured Noah out on the street near his home in the pouring rain 14 hours before he went missing.

Footage from 3.30am on the day he went missing reportedly shows the teenager leaving home wearing a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops and carrying headphones. It was raining.

On his return just over half an hour later, he was again captured on CCTV soaking wet and without the headphones or the flip-flops.

Noah's mum, Fiona said she was only made away of the footage in October last year.

“I haven’t seen the footage, it is simply too distressing, but my legal team has, and it is shocking and truly concerning," she said.

"We still have no idea where he was going, if he was meeting anyone or what was the purpose of the trip.

“In the week while Noah was missing, PSNI officers asked me ‘if Noah could have snuck out’ at any time from the apartments without my knowledge.

"I told them that there was one key, and all the doors are very squeaky, and I would not have thought it likely – but obviously I was wrong’.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe is subject to an ongoing coronial investigation.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate under their Police (NI) Act 2000 duty, but also provide assistance to the Coroner, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."