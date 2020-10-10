Nolan nets a hat-trick as Swifts defeat Brantwood

Fra Nolan celebrates after completing his hat-trick as St James' Swifts defeated Brantwood 3-1 at Suffolk Road on Saturday Jim Corr

Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League

St James’ Swifts 3-1 Brantwood

A HAT-TRICK from striker Fra Nolan gave St James’ Swifts their second win in as many outings against Brantwood at Suffolk Road on Saturday.

The former Ballymena United frontman scored a brace in last week’s 5-3 win over Donegal Celtic and was again in fine form in front of the posts for the Swifts.

Two of Nolan’s goals came from crosses from the impressive Sean Pat Donnelly while Mark McDonald was a commanding presence at the heart of the defence for Barry Johnston’s side.

Indeed, the only blemish on the afternoon for the hosts was a late goal conceded three minutes from time when Glenn Pierce headed a consolation goal for the visitors.

Brantwood should have had more to show for their efforts in the first half when they enjoyed a good spell of possession, but failed to convert their chances.

Sean Pat Donnelly goes on the attack

Eugene Gallagher had the first chance of the game for the Swifts, but he dragged his shot across the face of goal while midfielder Stephen Curley’s effort was saved by Ross Hunter.

Brantwood barely created anything of note in the first 15 minutes, yet whenever they found their footing in the game, they dominated possession.

Indeed, some excellent last-ditch defending from the Swifts kept the game scoreless.

A fine cross from Stephen Lecky found Curtis Dempster through on goal, but the striker scuffed his shot when he should have at least hit the target.

McDonald made a couple of good clearances after Brantwoof forced back-to-back corners and the visitors did manage to find the net on 27 minutes, but Darren McComb’s effort was ruled out for offside.

At the other end, Gallagher tested Hunter’s reflexes, but his shot lacked conviction.

With just over half an hour played, the home side broke the deadlock when a beautiful delivery from Sean Pat Gallagher picked out Nolan at the far post and the striker’s first-time flick with the outside of the right boot was enough to beat Hunter as the ball nestled in the right-hand corner of the net.

The goal was matched only by Nolan’s elaborate celebration as he somer-saulted across the turf.

The Swifts ought to have doubled their lead before the break when Stephen O’Neill was through on goal, yet his effort was blasted wide from close-range.

Brantwood started the second half strongly and had an early chance to equalise when Colin McBride’s cross was met by Dempster, but the striker couldn’t get enough on his header to steer it towards goal.

Dempster was proving to be his side’s most likely goal-scorer and he had another shot on goal superbly blocked by Curley.

An excellent pass by O’Neill at the other end found Gallagher at the back post. However, Hunter was quickly off his line to smoother the shot.

The Swifts upped the ante as they sought to extend their lead and Donnelly’s cross picked out Nolan on 55 minutes with Hunter, once again, equal to the shot.

Donnelly then supplied the pass for Christopher Begley to fire at goal, but Hunter produced another fine save while Nolan’s rebound was blocked.

Moments later, the Swifts bagged their second as Nolan intercepted a pass between Glenn Pierce and Hunter and rolled the ball into the net on the hour-mark to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Nolan had around a minute to wait before completing his hat-trick with O’Neill and Donnelly linking up to find Nolan in space and the striker applied the finish to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

The North Belfast side should have pulled a goal back five minutes later when Dempster headed wide from six yards out following a great cross from Lecky.

Dempster’s efforts were increasingly desperate as two ambitions overheads came to nothing as both management teams emptied their respective benches entering the final 10 minutes.

Three minutes from time, Brantwood scored what proved to be little more than a consolation goal when defender Pierce headed over the advancing Ethan Carry to deny the hosts a clean sheet.

Yet, with two wins from their opening two league games, Johnston’s side couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new Ballymena and Provincial League campaign.

ST JAMES’ SWIFTS: E Carry; SP Donnelly (Martin McDonald 80mins), C Begley, A Bolton, Mark McDonald, S Curley, G Dorrian, D Mullan (R McMenamin 78mins), E Gallagher (J Diver 67mins), S O’Neill, F Nolan.

BRANTWOOD: R Hunter, C McBride, A Wright, M Rainey, G Pierce, M McAvoy, D McComb, J Mitchell, C Dempster (J Rainey 88mins), C Morrow (S Crawford 84mins), S Lecky (L Watters 78mins).