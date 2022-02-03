Fortwilliam apartment block blaze being treated as arson – second fire in two weeks

ARSON: The apartment block in Antrim Close in the Fortwilliam area of North Belfast

A FIRE at an apartment block in North Belfast is being treated as arson.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze in Antrim Close in the Fortwilliam area at around 4.25am on Tuesday morning February 1.

Four fire appliances attended the incident, including two from Whitla, one from Westland and one from Springfield.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 5.17am. There were no reports of injuries.

It is the second fire at the apartment block in the past two weeks after another blaze on January 19.

Police in North Belfast are appealing for information.

Inspector Moutray said: “It is believed at this stage that the fire, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life, was started after accelerant was poured over the front door of one of the flats in the building. Smoke damage was caused throughout the property.

FIRE: A blaze occured at the same apartment block on January 19.

“Fortunately, there was no-one home at the time of the incident, and there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 147 of 01/02/22.”

