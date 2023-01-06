Break-ins at North Belfast business leave staff 'completely distraught'

THE owners of a North Belfast business say they are “completely distraught” after their office was ransacked following a break-in.

Total Home NI on the Ballygomartin Road was broken into numerous times between the dates of December 22 and January 1.

"We are completely distraught to have to start 2023, dealing with a break-in at our premises," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Our recently completed garden show rooms, office space and conservatory showrooms have been extensively ransacked and damaged beyond belief.

"Fixtures and fittings, electronics and furniture are no longer fit for purpose and to read graffiti including that of sectarian nature is most soul destroying.

"Between the dates of December 22 and January 1, we were broke into on numerous occasions, mostly between the hours of 7pm and 10pm.

"There were between 7 and 14 intruders on different occasions, and we suspect in the age range of 16-19.

"We appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, to make contact with either the company or the police. During this time a number of dog walkers can be viewed on CCTV.

"We believe this act of criminality was carried out by a secluded group of local young teenagers, who are by no means representative of the good people in our area. Please help us bring an end to this criminal activity.

"CCTV is currently being reviewed and the police are investigating the matter and working with us to identify the intruders.

"We have worked beyond hard to keep our business afloat and secure continued employment within the local community over the past couple of years.

"This is a major knock back that we do not need at this time or indeed anytime."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist to call them at Tennent Street on 101.”