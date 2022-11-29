North Belfast cross-community initiative launch Christmas appeal

CHRISTMAS GIVING: Rosie Bradley from Bridging the Divide, Alison Clarke from The Dean Clarke Foundation and Bill Shaw from 174 Trust with members of the Bridging the Divide initiative

A CROSS-COMMUNITY initiative in North Belfast have launched a fresh appeal for toys, food hampers and monetary donations for their Christmas appeal.

‘Bridging the Divide’ at Macrory Centre in Duncairn Gardens, which works in partnership with 174 Trust and the Dean Clarke Foundation, are asking for donations towards their winter holiday appeal.

The ‘Bridging the Divide’ initiative was set up to bring cohesion and unity between communities living in the New Lodge, Tigers Bay and Limestone Road areas.

Their main goal is to unite people on both sides of the community at the interface of what was one of the most dangerous hotspots during the conflict. In recent years they have been increasingly broadening their offering to support those in need, especially during the current cost of living crisis.

The group achieve this by bringing communities together through physical activities and social events as well as supporting local food banks, as well as donating clothing and now relaunching their Christmas appeal.

The public are being asked to donate toys for all age groups, food for hampers and cash donations to support the purchase of the latter.

Last year, the same appeal helped support those in need during what is a very demanding season financially. More than 90 families benefited in the area.

Without the appeal, many families and individuals living in and around the interface could go without this Christmas.

A call out for clothes, pyjamas, slippers and toiletries has also been made.

All donations can be dropped off at the Macrory Centre at 130 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GL on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 4.30pm and 7.30pm or by privately messaging the group on social media. Collections are also available for those who can’t get to the centre.

Speaking about the appeal, Rosie Bradley at Bridging the Divide, said: “We are glad to be able to support people this Christmas during what is a very challenging time for families. With the increased costs of energy, fuel and food, more and more people are struggling to make ends meet and that is even before the additional financial pressures of Christmas.

“Our collection last year was very successful and benefitted so many families and individuals, but we know there will be more demand this year and we are calling out for toys across all age groups — they don’t have to be expensive. We also need toiletries, pyjamas, slippers and food. If you can help, please get in touch."