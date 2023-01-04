Arrests after North Belfast drugs seizure

SEIZURE: The drugs were seized by police in North Belfast on New Year's Eve

POLICE in North Belfast have seized a quantity of drugs after a vehicle was stopped on New Year's Eve.

Tennent Street Neighbourhood Officers were on a patrol when they stopped the vehicle and a quantity of Class A drugs were located.

One male was arrested for possession of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply. Following this officers carried out a follow-up house search, where a further quantity of Class A and Class C drugs were located and seized, along with drug paraphernalia.

A woman was also arrested for possession of Class A and C drugs and possession with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you have any information about drug dealing in your area call us on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."