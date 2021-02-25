North Belfast hub launches blueprint for strong and peaceful future

SAFE SPACE: 174 Trust pledges to boost pride in the community and nurture its young people

174 Trust is one of Belfast’s most respected and reputable community organisations, successfully managing community projects in North Belfast for almost 40 years. This week the group launched its three-year strategic plan for continuing and developing upon this work.

The Trust opened The Duncairn Centre to expand and enhance the ‘Shared Space’ facility that had been its home for 20 years - and at the same time address the lack of arts provision in this often-marginalised area of Belfast. The Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts is north Belfast’s only purpose built, world class, shared arts facility.

New artist in the spotlight: Andrea from Relative Ceramics https://t.co/qJ0dXrdwU8 — Duncairn Arts (@theduncairn) February 24, 2021

It utilises community programmes and arts and culture to encourage health, well-being and development. This coupled with its strategic approach to working with agencies from non-arts backgrounds has also resonated at a local level. Whilst its work has had positive impact and has been hugely successful, the centre also recognises that there is much more to do.

"We will continue to be a central part of the transformation of the north of our city," says founder the Rev Bill Shaw. "We have already developed a true sense of ownership of The Duncairn as a place, encouraging a sense of belonging and positivity for all those who encounter the space. This will continue to grow as we exploit the potential of our most recent acquisition, the Macrory Centre on Duncairn Gardens and participate in the positive transformation of north Belfast, supporting a real connection of people to 174 Trust, to The Duncairn and Macrory to their locality; and to the city of Belfast. Our credo is 'Together, Stronger'."

By 2023, The Duncairn, basing its vision "on Christ's example", plans to offer safe space with:

Consistent provision of high quality, intentional shared spaces at The Duncairn & Macrory

Greater exploration, understanding and value experienced in all our faiths, cultures, traditions and heritage

More opportunities for people to hear the voice of others and to value the variety in all our perspectives

HEART OF COMMUNITY: The Duncairn Arts and Culture Centre

The project will also work to restore hope with:

More participation by people from disadvantaged backgrounds in our inclusive and innovative arts programmes

Improvements in individual self-esteem for children, young people and adults including for those with disabilities

Increase in confidence levels across our community

Improvements in physical and mental health and well-being

174 Turst will promote justice with:

Further development of social skills through play for children from our marginalised communities

Improved attainment levels in education for those experiencing disadvantage

Greater recognition of the diversity and interconnectedness of the wide variety of abilities, identities and cultures in Belfast

And the Rev Shaw says the work of building peace will underpin all the group's activities:

The Duncairn and Macrory retained as open, friendly, welcoming and transformative spaces in our city

New, healthy and positive relationships built between people from across the city

Increased engagement in the ‘natural’ setting of The Duncairn and Macrory between people of different religions, nationalities and ethnicities

In all its activities, 174 Trust pledges to provide leadership, reduce social isolation and generate a strong sense of pride in the local area.