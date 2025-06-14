North Belfast bunscoil pupils celebrate success with President Higgins

AWARD: Pupils and staff from Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain with their award

PUPILS from a North Belfast Irish language school have taken part in special award ceremony hosted by the President following their success in a debating competition.

In April, Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain were crowned debating champions in the 2025 final of the Concern Worldwide primary debates competition. They faced St Malachy’s Primary, Camlough, Co Armagh in the Long Gallery at Stormont to debate whether cities are essential to tackling climate change.

The Concern Worldwide Primary Debates Programme is an all-island initiative that last year saw 250 schools from across Ireland take part.

Last week, Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain were invited to take part in a special award ceremony to recognise President Michael D Higgins’ lifelong dedication to global justice.

One of the Belfast pupils, Fíonn McAfee, paid an emotional tear-filled tribute to President Higgins in front of an audience of several hundred people at the Irish Development Education Association’s annual conference.

Fíonn commended President Higgins for his lifelong commitment to social justice, human rights, and giving a voice to the most vulnerable in society. He spoke passionately about how the President’s words and actions have inspired young people to believe in the power of compassion, equality and using their voices to create change.

The Belfast pupils also had the opportunity to perform a moving rendition of Inis Oírr on the tin whistle and harp.

Séamus O’Donnghaile, Principal of Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain, said: "I’m absolutely over the moon for them. They worked so hard. The kids themselves did their research and practiced, and put their hearts and souls into it.

"We’re walking away today with smiles on our faces and a big shield to say that we’re great wee debaters.

"Last week, we attended an event to meet President D Higgins for an awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Malahide.

"Fíonn delivered a speech in Irish and English to the president about the importance of young people being vocal and respecting rights.

"He also talked about authentic education and people learning how to care, how to question and how to make the world a better place for all. It was a massive day for the school.

"Irish Medium Education is all about creating young citizens. This was a competition in English yet our kids are bilingual and they really excelled themselves.

"I am so proud of the pupils. I can’t thank enough the teachers and the classroom assistants for their efforts."