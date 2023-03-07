St Malachy's go hi-tech with new digital technology hub

SHARED FACILITY: Caolan Lavery, Tomas Longstaff and Emily MacHugh were at the launch from St Malachy’s, Belfast Boys Model School, and Dominican College Fortwilliam

A NORTH Belfast grammar school has officially launched its new creative digital technology hub (CDTH) at the school.

The facility at St Malachy's – which comprises two large rooms kitted out with high specification hard and software and a breakout area – is already up and running with pupils and staff from schools across the North Belfast Learning Community uniting to develop their digital skills through the use of VR machines, building and programming Lego robots and collaborating through projects in a state-of-the-art gaming arena.

It was made possible after funding from the Belfast Charitable Society and The James Kane Foundation.

Headed up by Mrs Clare McGrath, Creative Digital Technology Leader at the College, the hub was the brainchild of St Malachy’s College Principal Paul McBride.

“Mrs McGrath began work on the hub in May last year and by October everything was set in place with a unique curriculum for Year 8 to accompany it," he said.

Clare McGrath (Creative Digital Technology Leader) and students from St Malachy’s College learning about Lego Robotics

"KS3 pupils from schools across the community are already demonstrating impressive skills, led by an expert teacher and a technologist who continuously work with both staff and pupils in upskilling, improving competence and growing confidence.

“As well as being very grateful to Belfast Charitable Society and The James Kane Foundation, the College has been fortunate to forge a strong partnership with the Ulster University through Professor Declan Keeney who has generously given his time and shared with us his vast knowledge in this rapidly changing landscape.

"His passion, enthusiasm and support have encouraged us to take risks and literally think outside the box.

"This, combined with the astonishing response from our young learners and our increasing awareness of the skills required for the world of work, have inspired us to think even bigger and better.”

While St Malachy’s College is using this academic year and the next as a demonstration project, they believe that the impact will help them attract further and major investment to build a bigger hub that can be accessed by all North Belfast learners.

“Currently all Year 8 students access the hub on a weekly basis, including a class from Belfast Boys’ Model and from Dominican College, Fortwilliam with Belfast Royal Academy joining us at the end of this month as our partner school through Shared Education," added Mr McBride.

Paul McBride (St Malachy’s College), Lynda Catney (Dominican College, Fortwilliam), Hilary Woods (Belfast Royal Academy), Mary Montgomery (Belfast Boys Model) and Dr Mark Browne (Permanent Secretary for Education)

"In addition, senior students use the facility as part of their Enrichment Programme, and staff are being upskilled in using digital technology to enhance the delivery the of the traditional curriculum.

“We have already appointed a development committee who plan to transform our old and vacated Seminary Building to house a larger facility for use by our pupils and North Belfast community.

Around 50 guests including principals and students from neighbouring schools, representatives from funders, Belfast City Council, local authorities, and special guests came together to get a tour of the facility and see the equipment being demonstrated.

Sir Ronnie Weatherup, President of Belfast Charitable Society, who officially opened the CDTH, said: “Belfast Charitable Society has been supportive of the Digital Creative Hub from its inception.

"It’s fantastic to see it open and being so well used by local schools," he added.

"We saw today how engaged the young people were in learning these new digital skills, including coding and game designing, which will no doubt gear them up for the jobs of the future.

"We will watch with excitement as the Hub grows from strength to strength."

Dr Mark Browne, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education was in attendance at the invitation of Mr McBride and Chair of the Board of Governors, Sir Gerry Loughran.