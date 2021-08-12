North Belfast students celebrate and reflect on A-Level results after ‘extremely challenging’ year

IT was a morning of celebration and reflection across North Belfast on Tuesday as sixth form students received their AS and A Level results after what has been an unprecedented two years of education.



For the second year in a row, exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic with grades based on evidence gathered by teachers including homework, coursework, class work and in some cases class-based exams or assessments.



Last year more than a third of grades calculated by teachers were lowered by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) exam board which led to a u-turn by then Education Minister, Peter Weir who decided that grades originally given by teachers should be awarded.



This year grades have also been based on teacher predictions, however CCEA have collected samples of evidence from the schools in an attempt to provide a fairer system of assessment.

After an extremely challenging year for the pupils and staff of Edmund Rice College in Glengormley, it was smiles all round as pupils received their A-Level grades with an amazing 87 per cent of students achieving three A-Levels at grades A* to C.

After an extremely challenging year for the pupils and staff of Edmund Rice College, it was smiles all round as pupils received their A Level grades.



An amazing 87% of students achieved 3 A Levels at grades A*-C!



Once again our pupils excelled! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FUF1s1mqoN — Edmund Rice College (@ERCGlengormley) August 10, 2021

Once again, the pupils excelled and Principal Paul Berne was full of praise for students and staff.

“It has been a very difficult year for everyone, particularly our pupils. They have been in and out of school and learning remotely all whilst having limited contact with their friends,” he explained.

“Despite these challenges, they have achieved outstanding results. We are so very proud of them for the work ethic and determination they have shown. It was great to share in their success this morning.

“I want to thank our staff and parents who worked tirelessly during the pandemic to help all our pupils reach their full potential.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together and all at Edmund Rice College wish our leavers every success in their future endeavours”.

Over at Hazelwood Integrated College, the school was celebrating after a fantastic 83 per cent of students achieved three A* to C grades.

Hazelwood Integrated College is celebrating amazing success at A-Level with a fantastic 83% of students achieving 3 A*-C. In what has been a very difficult year for our students, we are extremely proud...https://t.co/GPHJstiXtG#Summer2021Awarding pic.twitter.com/yv8R1Js040 — Hazelwood Integrated College (@hazelwoodni) August 10, 2021

Top-performing students include Emma Getgood, who achieved an A* in English Literature, an A* in Media Studies, an A in Health & Social Care and an A in Religion and is off to Lancaster University to study History.

Kyle Scott achieved an A* in Business, an A* in Public Services and an A in Sport.

Another notable performance came from Jessica Orr who achieved an A in Health and Social Care, a B in Media Studies and a B in Photography and is off to Queen's University to study Broadcasting. This year the College recorded the highest-ever number of students with university offers across a wide range of universities and subject areas.

A number of Hazelwood students, including Alisha Ellis, have been fortunate to secure scholarships to support their university studies, Alisha achieved an A* in Health and Social Care, an A* in ICT and an A* in Travel and Tourism and has secured a place at Ulster University studying Social Policy and Criminology.

Hazelwood Integrated College A Level students with Vice-Principal Aine Leslie and Head of Year Maria Robb

Another Hazelwood star is Holly Otter, who achieved an A* in Business, an A in Public Services and an A in Sports Studies and is off to the University of Derby to study sports coaching, having just signed a contract with Derby County women's football team.

Principal Máire Thompson said she was delighted with the results.

“I am so proud of all our students, this year more than ever they have shown so much resilience and determination and their hard work has paid off," she said.

“In such a difficult year I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff and the wider educational community for going above and beyond for our students."

Across the North, the percentage of students receiving the highest grades continued to increase, with 50.8 per cent of A-Level entries awarded the highest grades of A* or A, a 7.5 percentage point increase on previous outcomes.

The percentage of students achieving grades A* to E was similar to 2020, with over 99 per cent of students being awarded these grades.

Congratulating the students, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I wish to congratulate all the young people who have received their A-Level results... These outcomes reflect the assessments made by the people who know you best, your teachers.

“I appreciate the past few months have been particularly challenging but our young people have demonstrated a determination not to let this pandemic put their lives on hold. Today, they have been awarded qualifications which reflect their hard work and will enable them to move forward confidently with their future plans.

“All of our young people have shown incredible resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that this year’s alternative awarding arrangements were the best available in the circumstances. I hope that young people will now move forward confidently to their next step in education, employment or training.”