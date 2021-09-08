Visit historically significant buildings in North Belfast this Saturday

NORTH Belfast will celebrate its rich history and heritage by throwing open its doors this weekend for European Heritage Open Day.

This year the theme is “Inclusion – exploring our hidden history together”. This is fitting for this part of the city which has the highest concentration of historically significant buildings than any other part of the city, which represent the rich and diverse culture of the local community.

With free access to many of these amazing buildings, this is a chance for everyone to explore the wonderful shared cultural heritage right on their door step.

Clifton House will open on Saturday from 11am to 4pm giving visitors a chance to glimpse inside this fantastic building and hear more about its history from the knowledgeable White Badge tour guides on the day. Formally the city’s Poor House, this beautiful Georgian building is well worth a visit.

Also opening 11am to 4pm on the day will be St Patricks Church, Belfast Orange Hall, Quakers at Frederick Street, and Carnegie Oldpark, the former library. These buildings are part of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, a group of 16 significant historical buildings which have been working together through the Great Place North Belfast project to raise awareness of these amazing assets and ensuring the history and stories that surround them are preserved for years to come.

Oldpark Carnegie Library

Some of these buildings are unfortunately not able to open on the day, however you will still get a chance to find out about their history by taking part in the North Belfast Heritage Trail. This walk takes in all sixteen fascinating buildings.

Pick up your map from Clifton House or download one for free here.

As you move along the trail, look out for the #greatplacenorthbelfast QR codes on the outside of each building. Simply scan the QR code with your device to read more about the building, including a significant artefact that lies within and a story uncovered from their archives. You will also have the opportunity to listen to a special recording of someone close to the building talking about their experiences of it.

The North Belfast Heritage Trail starts on the steps of Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s). You will travel up Donegall Street where you will see Redeemer Central, St Patricks School and St Patrick’s Church and Parochial House. From there turn right towards Frederick Street to see the Quaker Meeting House, and just across the road Clifton House on North Queen Street.

St Patrick's Church

From Clifton House, head up Clifton Street to see Clifton Street Cemetery, Belfast Orange Hall and the Indian Community Centre. From there, travel up the Crumlin Road where you will find Carnegie Old Park Library, St Mary’s Parish Church and Halls and the North Belfast Working Men’s Club.

For our last few stops, retrace your steps back down the Crumlin Road to Carlisle Circus, and travel up the Antrim Road to find Annesley Street Synagogue, St Malachy’s College, Duncairn Arts and Culture Centre and Dunlewey at Cliftonville Road our last stop on the trail.

So why not use this Saturday to unearth some of the hidden history on your doorstep. Visit Clifton Belfast website here or Great Place North Belfast website here for more information.