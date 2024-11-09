DJ Tommy Twin set for second solo release

WEST Belfast DJ and producer Tommy Twin is set to release his second solo release.

The Beechmount born DJ, is currently in Portugal spinning records at Temple Bar, Albufeira. He also spent the summer months in Mallorca, Santa Ponsa, playing in Basement and Green Hills alongside New Era, Camrin Watsin, Ev Magee, John Gibbons and many more.

"After a very busy and positive summer for my DJing career and now currently in Portugal, I had been pushing for a winter release for my new track 'The Rave Machine' and have finally got over that hurdle with Solitary Music," he said.

"The dance track blends 90s rave elements with techno and big room combined and is high in energy, dark and aggressive.

"I kept in line with my first release aiming for the mainstage style of sound. I've been very lucky to travel with my music and getting another release under the belt just makes the journey more rewarding."

Aaron French from Solitary Music added: "We have been in contact with Tommy for sometime and happy to now have his latest release forthcoming on our label.

"We like to support emerging artists and have a number of local Belfast producers records signed. The Rave Machine is a statement in itself and will be liked by fans of mainstage EDM."

'The Rave Machine' by Tommy Twin is available on all good music platforms here.