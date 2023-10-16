Watch NI fans singing 'you can shove your Casement Park up your hole'

NORTHERN Ireland football fans voiced their opposition to plans to host Euro 2028 games at Casement Park in West Belfast.

Chants of “you can shove your Casement Park up your hole” echoed around Windsor Park during a match against San Marino on Saturday afternoon. A banner reading ‘no Casement’ was also hung from a stand during the match.

The chant came just days after it was confirmed that the redeveloped Casement Park with a capacity of 34,500 will host Euro 2028 games after a joint-bid from the UK and Ireland was successful.

It is estimated the redevelopment will cost around £160m to complete. Both the Irish and British governments have signalled that the extra cash needed will be found.

The chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC), Gary McAllister said that the chanting was “a legitimate way for fans to express their opposition” to the Casement plans.

“We had warned the Irish FA for some months that the proposal to play at Casement Park would anger and alienate a very significant number of fans, so the chanting during the game was anticipated.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson last week said there will be a “lot of questions” for the British government if it funds the construction of the Casement Park while the north faces a budget crisis.