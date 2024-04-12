Norwegian students visit North and West Belfast as part of post-conflict studies

VISIT: The group of students from Norway at the New Lodge/Duncairn Gardens interface

A GROUP of students from Norway have visited Belfast as part of a fact-finding mission to learn about a post-conflict society.

The students from Drammen Upper Secondary College are studying post-conflict social justice and legacy challenges in the North of Ireland back home in Norway.

The trip started on Easter Monday with a talk from Chris Donnelly, Principal of St John the Baptist Primary School, on the education system here and the journey towards an all-island nation.

On Wednesday, a busy day started with a walking tour of Ardoyne and the Bone before a discussion with Bill Rolston on political murals and popular culture. The afternoon continued with a talk from Brian McKee, a peace and reconciliation worker, before a trip to Crumlin Road Gaol.

The students with Brian McKee in Ardoyne

On Thursday the students visited Áras Uí Chonghaile-James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road where the group met with Séanna Walsh who spoke about his journey from guerilla fighter to political representative. They also met with Sinn Féin councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair and DUP councillor Dean McCullough. The day ended with a visit to Relatives for Justice (RFJ) and a discussion with Mark Thompson and Andrée Murphy on the legacy of the conflict.

The final day on Friday, the group met with youth workers from New Lodge Youth Centre and young people from the area to learn about the positive work they are doing in a deprived area.

The trip was organised by Bone man Eddie Whyte, who has lived in Norway for over 30 years. Eddie works as a political advisor in youth issues in Sandefjord municipality.

"The students are from an upper secondary school in a town called Drammen," he explained. "They are studying a mixture of subjects including human rights, law and sociology and looking at a post-conflict study in the North of Ireland.

"Many of them are involved in local government politics at home and they will go home having learnt alot."

One student, Michael Knutsen said: "I have to say I think Belfast is a really lovely place. The conflict runs deep through people but I think they are all so nice.

"There are still some people who cling on to a narrow mindset of the Troubles who are still living in the past. I also learned that people can still come together to some extent with cross-community projects.

"I think a lot of young people have moved on which is good to see as well."

Fellow student Madeleine Blikken added: "I have learnt how the conflict here can be passed down so many generations of people. We saw murals which paints an image to the younger generation who did not live through it themselves.

"It is obvious that the conflict still has an impact on society today."