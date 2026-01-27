TO celebrate Red Squirrel Appreciation Day, the 2026 All-Ireland Squirrel and Pine Marten Survey is officially launching today.

The initiative is an invitation to members of the public to become Citizen Scientists and help track some of our most iconic woodland mammals.

Led by researchers in University of Galway, Ulster Wildlife and the Vincent Wildlife Trust, the survey aims to map the latest distribution of red and grey squirrels, and the pine marten across Ireland.

Members of the public are invited to record their sightings of the three species throughout 2026, helping researchers build a detailed picture of how their populations are changing.

The 2026 survey is being delivered with the support of the National Biodiversity Data Centre in the Republic of Ireland and CEDaR in the North.

Sightings of all three mammals can be recorded on the online survey forms hosted on their websites www.biodiversityireland.ie and www2.habitas.org.uk/records.

The survey is part of a long-running monitoring programme, with previous surveys carried out on four occasions since 1997, providing vital insights into long-term trends and conservation success.

The red squirrel is Ireland’s only native squirrel species, once widespread in forests and wooded areas. The introduction of the grey squirrel in 1911 has had devastating consequences on our native species through disease and competition for food, leading to the disappearance of red squirrels from large parts of the country.

For many years, the future of the red squirrel looked bleak. However, recent surveys have revealed a remarkable and unexpected turnaround, with the grey squirrel being knocked back in certain areas, and the reds showing signs of recovery. In several regions, grey squirrel numbers have declined sharply, while red squirrels are showing encouraging signs of recovery.

Grey squirrel – Photo by Gillian Day

Research linked this shift to the successful comeback of another native species, the pine marten – tree dwelling carnivores and one of the few predators that can successfully hunt grey squirrels. Because the red squirrel evolved alongside pine martens, they are better adapted to avoiding them and can escape danger more easily.

Dr Colin Lawton of University of Galway’s School of Natural Sciences explained the significance of the new survey: “In our most recent survey in 2019, we found that the grey squirrel had all but disappeared from 10 midland counties, and the red squirrel and pine marten were doing particularly well.

“However, the dynamics between the three species is finely balanced and we need to continue to monitor the animals to make sure things don’t change again. The greys continue to spread in the south and northwest, and they are doing particularly well in urban areas, where pine martens are very rare.”

Pine marten – Photo by Ronald Surgenor

Katy Bell, Senior Conservation Officer at Ulster Wildlife, said: “Ulster Wildlife has been monitoring these three species for over a decade in Northern Ireland and is delighted to partner once again with the University of Galway to complete the picture on how these species are faring across Ireland. This data will be invaluable to the conservation work for red squirrel and pine marten in Ireland.”

Dr Lawton added: “During our last survey, we received an incredible 3,407 records of the three species from the public. This fantastic wealth of information plays a crucial role in protecting our native biodiversity. We are once again asking our Citizen Scientists to share their sightings, upload photographs and help us understand where these animals are living and how they are faring.”