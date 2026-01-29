FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has told pupils in West Belfast that an Irish language anti-racism week will “make a real and lasting difference".



Ms O’Neill was speaking at Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road at the launch of the programme for the Irish language-led anti-racism week, which takes place next month and celebrates the strength of cultural diversity.



Pupils from Coláiste Feirste took part in the Fáilte 26 launch which brings together people of all backgrounds to share their cultures, sports, engage in discussion, and build the solidarity needed to overcome racism.



Supported by the Community Relations Council, Belfast City Council, and United Against Racism, the packed programme of music, dance, debate and more will run from February 2-8.

Praising the programme, Michelle O’Neill said: "This important initiative, launched by the Irish-language community, is a proactive and positive stand against the scourge of racism in our society.

Michelle O'Neill with Caitlín Misteál during the launch

"West Belfast is a strong and resilient community, with a deep-rooted sense of solidarity and togetherness. That tight-knit community spirit of looking out for one another is what makes it such a special place. Initiatives like this, rooted at the heart of local communities, can and will make a real and lasting difference.

"Maith sibh to everyone involved in organising Fáilte 26, and to the students of Coláiste Feirste for their participation and attendance today. Ádh mór with the brilliant programme of events ahead. Go n-éirí libh!