Olympic Games: Walsh can't pass the Italian Testa

IT wasn't to be for Michaela Walsh as she bowed out of the Olympics with a unanimous decision loss to Italy's Irma Testa at featherweight this morning.

This was a repeat of the meeting between the pair from last month's European Qualifier in Paris that went the way of the Italian and while Walsh was well in the hunt throughout today, it just wasn't enough after making a bright start.

Testa was just a little better and quicker to score after Walsh had given her plenty to ponder after a great start as she found her groove to sweep the second and then finish well to secure the win.

The unanimous verdict was a little unkind on the Belfast woman who did box well, but just couldn't find the volume of work needed to sway those at ringside.

"I thought I was well up after the first round and she came back into it in the second, so it was level going into the last," she told RTE after.

"It was nip and tuck. She was very quick, tips and taps and moves, but I felt it was a great fight and it was just her day today.

"I felt it was level going into the last and I needed a big push. I don't know whether she thought she was up or down, but it was a great fight and I wish her all the best going forward. I hoe she can go all the way."

Walsh and Testa get in a tangle

Testa enjoyed a significant height and reach advantage, but Walsh enjoyed early success with a perfectly timed right within the opening 20 seconds.

It was a cagey first round with Walsh feinting and staying just out of range from the Italian's jab. Testa did find her range on occasion, but Walsh had the better of it and three of the five judges agreed to put her into an early lead.

Testa appeared to get into an early groove in the second, but Walsh was using clever movement and fired back when the chances arose, connecting with the right and forcing the Italian to lunge at times.

However, the long jab from the Italian did find the target as she began to time her attacks a little better and get the measure of Walsh. This was enough to sway the judges as all gave her the nod, leaving her two up on a pair of cards and the score even on the remaining three heading into the final frame.

It was all to play for going into the third with Walsh just having a little more to do and she opened well with a right. The Belfast woman upped the aggression and closed the distance to shoot to the body and tried to force the issue. She had her moments, but not enough of them as Testa had the opportunity to take a step back and connect with some flashy one-twos landing.

Testa was value for the victory with Walsh now committed to cheering on the remaining members of the team including younger brother Aidan who is in action tomorrow morning against Cameroon's Albert Mengue Ayissi (3.30am).

"It's a great privilege to represent my country at the Olympic Games," added the Monkstown ABC fighter.

"It's something I've always dreamed of. I wanted to go home with a medal, but my brother now, I'll be rooting all the way for him and hopefully he can take it back to the Walsh household.

"Not just Aidan, but all of my team-mates I'll be roaring on and I still believe there's a few medals to come home to Ireland from the boxers."