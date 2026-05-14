BELFAST'S Deputy Lord Mayor has unveiled a plaque to men from the Falls Road who fought in the Spanish Civil War.

The plaque in the Falls Library has been unveiled on the 90th anniversary of the start of the war which took place between 1936-39. There is a similar memorial in the Shankill Library. Over 300 Irish men fought with the International Brigades against Fascism during the war, a quarter of whom were killed in action.

Cllr Paul Doherty with James Moyna, a relative of James Stranney who was killed in action in July 1938 in Gandesa

Speaking after the event Cllr Doherty said: "I was very proud to unveil a plaque at the Falls Road Library marking the 90th anniversary of the start of the Spanish Civil War.

"This plaque honours the ten men from the Falls who volunteered with the International Brigades, four of whom lost their lives in Spain. Alongside the plaque in the Shankill Road Library it reminds us that this was a shared act of solidarity across communities – ordinary working-class people standing against fascism and in defence of democracy.

"It is so important that young people learn this history and understand the values of courage, solidarity and anti-fascism that still matter deeply today. We remember them with pride."

The plaque commemorates "all people who served and died with XV International Brigade in the fighting against fascism including the following Brigadistas from the Falls area".

Domegan, James Charles (Leeson Street) killed in action September 1938, Corbera

McLaughlin, Matthew (Leeson Street) killed in action May 1938, Belchia

O'Neill, Dick (Richard) (Cullingtree Road) killed in action February 1937, Jarama

Stranney, James (McDonald Street) killed July 1938, Gandesa

Dooley Hugh (Pat) (Balkan Street)

Hall Pat (Malcolmson Street)

McAllister, Patsy (Lincoln Street)

McKeefrey, James J (Alexander Street West)

Shortall, James Edward (Springfield Road)

Tierney, Francis Joseph (Institution Place)

NO PASARÁN

The Deputy Lord Mayor unveiled the plaque along with Declan O’Neill, a relative of Dick O’Neill; James Moyna, a relative of James Stranney; and Dan Murphy, a relative of Patsy McAllister.