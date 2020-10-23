On your virtual marks for the SPAR Craic 10K

RUNNERS who had hoped to put in a personal best as part of this year’s SPAR Craic 10K can still do so as the urban race goes virtual.



With the SPAR Craic 10K cancelled back in March due to Covid-19, the organisers, Aisling Events, are giving entrants the chance to compete and complete the 2020 race – virtually. Those wishing to earn their stripes and hit the ground running can still do so and complete the race by Halloween – October 31.



Speaking on behalf of Aisling Events, Amy Dickinson said: “If you were not registered to originally run the SPAR Craic 10K you can still take part in the virtual run and bag yourself some bling as October comes to a close.

“Email or message us a screen shot of your run on a Garmin, Fitbit or Apple watch and, if comfortable, throw in a selfie on your run which we will publish on our website and social media platforms. Please make sure to send us your order number when submitting the screen shot of your time so that we can verify that you were a registered runner.”



All those who complete and verify their Virtual SPAR Craic 10K race will receive a 2020 finisher’s medal posted at no extra cost.



For more information email Amy or telephone 02890 611916.