One person taken to hospital following collision on Springfield Road

CRASH: Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road

ONE person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision at the junction of Upper Springfield Road and Monagh Bypass.

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances and one rapid response paramedic” attended the scene of the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

A spokesperson from the PSNI confirmed “that the Upper Springfield Road has fully reopened.”