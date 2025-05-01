One year on and families still have no confidence in ICRIR

TRUTH AND JUSTICE: Gary Duffy, whose great-uncle Ambrose Hardy, was shot dead by the British Army in the New Lodge in 1973, and Paddy Clarke, whose brother Joey was shot dead by the UVF in 1975

FAMILIES of victims of the conflict continue to have no confidence in a controversial legacy body set up by the British government – a year after it was established.



This morning families were joined at a protest outside the the offices of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) by human rights groups Relatives for Justice, the Pat Finucane Centre, Amnesty International, the Committee for the Administration for Justice and Time for Truth.

On May 1 2024 the Legacy Act shut down Troubles-related investigations and inquests. The ICRIR was established at the same time to investigate killings from the conflict, but has been mired in controversy ever since with its independence being called into question and most families refusing to deal with it.



Speaking at the Belfast city centre protest, Gráinne Teggart from Amnesty International said that a year ago today the introduction of the Legacy Act "slammed the door shut" on victims seeking answers and accountability. She said at the same time the doors opened on the ICRIR, "a body rejected by victims gathered here today".



"This body is no substitute for proper due process," she said. "The UK government, like previous, is continuing a culture of impunity, denying families the truth and accountability in which they are entitled.



She added: “Today we say to the UK government we want urgent action, we want inquests for all, not just for some, and we want an end to second class treatment for those seeking accountability for the wrongs committed during the conflict.”

Paddy Clarke, whose brother Joey was shot dead by the UVF on the Ormeau Road in 1975, said his family has no faith in the ICRIR.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Gary Duffy, whose great-uncle Ambrose Hardy was one of six men shot dead by the British Army and its notorious plain-clothed Military Reaction Force within hours of each other between 3-4 February 1973, said the relatives of the New Lodge Six had no confidence in the ICRIR. The inquest into their killings was guillotined when the Legacy Act became law on May 1 last year.

Families gathered outside the ICRIR offices this morning

“In 2021 there was an inquest granted but after the Legacy Act came in the inquest has not proceeded in any way,” said Gary. “Our concern is that the eye-witnesses and the perpetrators are not getting any younger. The British government’s position is that we can go to the ICRIR which we don’t trust, our concern is that it is just a re-heated HET, it will be the same white-wash, it won’t recover the truth and it won’t provide accountability.”



Gary called for all inquests to be reinstated and called on the British government to stop its insistence that families deal with the ICRIR.



“The New Lodge families are very frustrated because initially there was the high that the inquest had been granted and you finally got progress and you could finally get the truth and then that was taken away from you overnight," he added.