New Lodge Six anniversary: 'The pain of that night never goes away'

IN MEMORY: Winifred Campbell, the widow of Jim Sloan, one of the New Lodge Six

THE widow of one of the six men shot dead on the New Lodge by the British Army 51 years ago says her fight for truth and justice goes on.

On Saturday the annual New Lodge Six commemoration takes place at 6pm at the mural in Donore Court.

Jim McCann, Jim Sloan, Anthony Campbell, Ambrose Hardy, John Loughran and Brendan Maguire, were shot dead within hours of each other between 3-4 February 1973.

Jim McCann and Jim Sloan, both 19, were shot by a gunman firing from the back seat of a car as they stood outside a bar at the junction of the New Lodge Road and Antrim Road. Later that night British soldiers opened fire on the other four victims from the top of nearby flats.

Anthony Campbell (19), was shot outside an ex-servicemen's club. Brendan Maguire (32) and John Loughran (34) were hit as they tried to drag Anthony out of the line of fire. Ambrose Hardy (24) was shot in the head when he emerged from the bar waving a white cloth, according to eyewitnesses.

At the time, the British Army said they believed the victims were IRA gunmen but no evidence has been found to suggest any of them were armed.

Winifred Campbell had only married Jim Sloan in December 1972. Five weeks later, he was gunned down alongside close friend Jim McCann outside Lynch's Bar at the top of the New Lodge.

Just two months later, Winifred learned she was pregnant.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's commemoration, Winifred says the pain "never goes away".

"The annual commemoration will go on forever to ensure that these six men will never be forgotten and this year is no different," she said. "Our children and grandchildren will carry it on.

Jim Sloan

"The pain is there for us every time we go to the courts. It never goes away. I remember that night like it was yesterday. I was going out with Jim that night but I felt sick and went home.

"Shortly after his murder, I fell pregnant and it is very sad that Jim never got to meet his son. He missed out on so much."

Despite the British government's controversial Legacy Act, Winifred says the fight for truth and justice goes on.

"The campaign for justice is still going on. Unfortunately, it has been such a long time without answers and we are just trying to move forward," she added.

"This new Legacy Act is putting a big block in the way of truth and justice but we all need answers. They were murdered. It is an absolute disgrace."

Paul Butler from victims group Relatives for Justice (RFJ) hopes a new inquest into the New Lodge Six will still take place despite the present Legacy Act.

"We still hope that a new inquest will take place into the deaths of the New Lodge Six despite the provisions of the Legacy Bill bringing an end to legacy inquests in May," he said.

NEW LODGE SIX: Relatives and family members of the New Lodge Six massacre at last year's 50th anniversary commemoration.

"The families know the truth about what happened on this the 51st anniversary of the killings but it is important that that truth is known and acknowledged by holding a fresh inquest. It is still extremely difficult to accurately convey the enormity of the devastation and pain of the lives lost.

"The New Lodge Six families and the wider community take inspiration from families in Ballymurphy, Derry the Ormeau Road and Loughinisland who also campaigned to expose state murder.

"RFJ will continue to support the families in their pursuit for truth and justice into the deaths of their loved ones."

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee described the New Lodge Six families as "an inspiration".

“I’m encouraging people to attend and support the New Lodge Six families at such a critical time in the campaign for truth and justice.

“The dedication and commitment shown by the families and friends of the New Lodge Six is nothing short of inspirational.

“The British Government’s cruel Bill of Shame will continue to be opposed by victims, relatives, civic society and political representatives and it’s important we ensure our voice is heard."