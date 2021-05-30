Handover of homes at Visteon site delayed (again) due to ground contamination

THE opening of the new Black’s Gate housing development at the former Visteon site has been delayed for the fifth time in recent months due to problems with on-site ground contamination.



The Andersonstown News reported back in April 2014 that a report on soil at the site found that toxins there posed “potentially unacceptable risks” to human health.



The report noted the presence of a range of toxins, including asbestos, metals, hydrocarbons, polyaromatic hydrocarbons and volatile organic carbons.



In December 2016 we also reported that planning consultants were required to wear protective clothing when undertaking a site visit based on advice from the Health and Safety Executive.



A number of first-time buyer homes at the site were due to open in February, now home owners have been given a date of late July before they will be able to move in.



A spokesperson for Belfast City Council, who oversee the planning and enforcement at the site said: “The Black’s Gate development was granted planning permission under reference Z/2013/1434/F in January 2016.



“The permission was subject to planning conditions, including conditions requiring the remediation of on-site ground contamination prior to the occupation of the development.



“Council’s Planning Service has discharged a number of those conditions and is presently reviewing information submitted to discharge the remaining conditions.”



Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the developer, Radius Housing said: “While the construction of the new homes at Blacks Gate is progressing well, there are a number of outstanding statutory approvals that must be completed to before the new homes can be released.



“These statutory clearances will ensure that the homes are in the very best condition and the remainder of the 244 homes on the site can be completed without further delay.



“We understand the frustration of the new home owners on this delay, and we apologise for that.



“Our contractor is working with all the statutory agencies to expedite the clearances, and as soon as these matters are finalised we will make arrangements for the new keys to be handed over.”