WE have just finished the #16Days of Action against gender-based violence. It has been fantastic to see the issue highlighted so broadly across society here in the North, but we must not now let that be forgotten, it is on all of us to continue to work to end violence against women and girls.

Women’s Aid research highlighted over the last few weeks that in 2024/25:

• 8,393 referrals were made to Women’s Aid

• 5,810 women received support in the community

• 524 women and 364 children stayed in Women’s Aid refuge

• 304 pregnant women received support from Women’s Aid

• 6 babies were born while their mother lived in refuge

These are shocking statistics that reflect a deep and ongoing crisis in our society.

Behind every number is a woman, a family, and a community trying to rebuild in the aftermath of trauma. We cannot and must not become numb to these realities.

Here in the North, we are taking steps, but we know more must be done. At an Executive level, we have been pioneering the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWAG) strategy. A range of work is ongoing through statutory agencies, community groups, schools, local partners and even within our prisons. This is essential work, but to truly end violence against women and girls, we need a whole-of-society approach.

That means education in our schools that teaches respect and consent. It means leadership from government, from communities and from men in particular. It means challenging sexist attitudes, misogyny and harmful behaviours wherever they appear; whether in workplaces, online, in homes or in public life. Cultural and societal change must be at the heart of this effort.

Minister for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald announced that work is progressing to introduce up to ten days paid leave for people experiencing domestic abuse. I welcome this move and her commitment to have this support in place by the end of her mandate.

This will provide vital breathing space to those dealing with unimaginable stress, helping them access safety, legal advice, healthcare, financial supports or simply time to regroup.

Locally across West Belfast, community organisations, youth groups, women’s centres and voluntary groups continue to step up. Their work is often invisible but absolutely invaluable. They support women fleeing abuse, run prevention programmes, and challenge the attitudes that allow this violence to continue. I want to pay tribute to them and encourage continued investment in their services.

We must keep working together to tackle misogyny and end the stain of violent behaviour towards women and girls in our society. Everyone has a part to play; in our homes, our workplaces, our communities and online.

If you’ve been affected by domestic abuse, support is always at hand.

Call the Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline on 0808 802 1414.

Trained, experienced staff are available 24/7.