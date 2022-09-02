Oscar's big golf day reaches magical milestone

GOLF READY: Paddy Barnes, Stephen Knox and Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI, sponsors of the annual Oscar Knox Cup

A CHARITY golf day organised in memory of a North Belfast boy will today see the 1,000th round of golf played in his name.

Oscar Knox from Mallusk was just five when he died on May 2014, after two years of extensive treatment in Belfast, London and Philadelphia.

The youngster suffered from neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that affects the sympathetic nervous system.

The Oscar Knox Cup began in 2016, organised by Oscar’s parents Stephen and Leona, and has raised over £120,000 for ground-breaking neuroblastoma research.

The annual event, which is sponsored by SPAR NI and is never missed by some of NI’s most well-known faces, continues the legacy little Oscar left behind.

Boxer Paddy Barnes, who is an ambassador of the Oscar Knox Fund, will tee-off the 1,000th round of golf on the day among other familiar faces including boxers Jamie and Michael Conlan, snooker champ Mark Allen, ex-Manchester United winger Keith Gillespie, entertainer John Linehan and Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe, who all show their support for the Oscar Knox Cup.

For those playing on the day, there will be exciting on-course competitions, the traditional barbecue at the ninth hole, a post-round meal, prize draw, auction and entertainment into the night.

Stephen Knox said: “We really look forward to hosting the Oscar Knox Cup every year, it’s such a fun event and it’s hard to believe this one will see the 1,000th round played in Oscar’s name.

"We want to thank Fortwilliam Golf Club and all of our amazing golfers, donors and sponsors, particularly SPAR NI, without whom this event wouldn’t be possible.

“The money raised allows us to support international projects where researchers are working to understand why some children’s disease does not respond to treatment and to develop novel ways to treat it. Thanks to our supporters, and as a result of this incredible work, we know fewer children will suffer like Oscar did.”

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, owners of SPAR in Northern Ireland, added: “We are delighted to be supporting the Oscar Knox Cup for another year.

"The work Stephen and Leona are doing for children all over the world is incredible and it’s so important we continue to support them in every way we can.

“It is an honour to be involved again in memory of Oscar and we wish everyone involved good luck for the day.”

The Oscar Knox Cup will take place today, September 2, at Fortwilliam Golf Club.