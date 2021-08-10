Palestine Aid Belfast raise $3,000 for Gaza

SUPPORT: Mr A Shaath, Mr Adel Abu Hada and Mr Mosa Shaheen have been co-ordinating efforts on the ground in Gaza following donations from Palestine Aid Belfast

PALESTINE Aid Belfast have donated over $3,000 to the people of Gaza following the recent outbreak of violence with Israel.

The grand total of $3,440 was raised after a huge fundraising effort, including donations from individuals, VIVO supermarket in Norglen Gardens and Cliftonville FC's Red Army.

Some of the money will go towards a community day with food, a children's swimming pool for the kids to play in and toys will be distributed to the families of those in need.

Other benefits of the funding included:

$738 to the children of four martyrs

$615 to six injured people

$430 to two families who lost their homes during bombing

$157 to cover costs of flags, pictures and transportation

$184 in food supplies to six poor families.

Fra Hughes, Director of Palestine Aid Belfast, said the money will go a long way in helping those in need in Gaza after the latest conflict.

"As you can see 184 dollars will supply food for six families in need.

"Palestine Aid Belfast would like to continue these fundraising efforts. It is important that we truly stand with the people of Palestine in their time of need.

"We aim to raise 1,000 dollars per month to continue to help people in need. All other money will go direct on the ground where it is needed.

"Through donations and hopefully monthly standing orders, we can and will make a big difference on the ground for a small investment but need everyone's support and help.

"I would like to thank Kevin O'Hare, the staff and customers of VIVO supermarket in Norglen Gardens for their continued support as well as Paul Ferrin on behalf of Cliftonville Red Army."

You can support Palestine Aid Belfast today. Account No: 90022365, Sort Code: 950679.

Palestine Aid Belfast is a registered charity – number: 102274.