Concern for wildlife after overnight fire and pallets discovered at Bog Meadows

CONCERN: Pallets were stacked up around the birdwatching hut including at the back facing the pond

ULSTER Wildlife has raised concerns after it was discovered that an isolated section of the Bog Meadows is being used to store pallets.

The pallets were discovered by local residents near a birdwatching hut in Bog Meadows which overlooks the pond. The area is only accessible through a narrow and little used path at the bottom of Milltown Cemetery.

PALLETS: The pallets were stacked around the birdwatching hut in Bog Meadows

Around 50 pallets were discovered to have been stored at the site and are stacked up against and around the birdwatching hut which is maintained by Ulster Wildlife. Some of the pallets had fallen down the slope from the hut into the pond and flattened reeds, potentially harming wildlife habitats.

Some pallets were burned on Monday evening. Access has been gained to the remote spot in Bog Meadows by cutting open the fence with bolt cutters to create space enough for a pallet to be handed through.

BOG MEADOWS: The fence to Bog Meadows which was cut to allow pallets to be passed through and stored by the birdwatching hut

Ulster Wildlife condemned the actions of those behind Monday's fire. Dawn Patterson, Bog Meadows Community Engagement Officer, said: "We are aware of a number of pallets being accumulated at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve and have spoken to Belfast City Council who are organising their removal.

"Fires, of any kind, are not permitted at Bog Meadows and could cause serious damage to this much-loved beauty spot, taking years to recover. We would encourage everyone to join us in taking care of Bog Meadows and to act responsibly."

Bog Meadows is a protected nature reserve and is home to many species of wildlife, some extremely rare. It is the last recorded breeding site in the Belfast area for the corncrake.