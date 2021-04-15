Parties unite to condemn Twinbrook shooting

SHOOTING: A 21 year old male is recovering after being shot in the lower leg PressEye

POLITICAL representatives from across West Belfast have condemned a paramilitary-style shooting on Summerhill Road in Twinbrook.

Police received a report that a 21-year-old man had been shot in the lower leg shortly after 10:25pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Responding to the incident, Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “I condemn the shooting of a man in Twinbrook last night.

“This attack happened near a hostel which is home to many young mothers and children.

"The area around it was sealed off and it was a very distressing and frightening experience for them and other local residents.

“This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Meanwhile People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins said the shooting had angered local people.

"Those carrying out these punishment-style shootings should be ashamed of themselves.These actions can only serve to damage another young person's life and cause more pain and suffering in our community.

"Guns have no place on our streets and those behind these barbaric attacks do not represent the vast majority of decent people here."

On Twitter, SDLP Councillor Brian Heading said: "There is no place for this kind of vicious gun law on the streets of Belfast. People in this community don’t need it."

The PSNI have called for anyone with information to come forward. Said Inspector McCullough: "Those who carried out this attack do not represent the interests of the local community, nor do they contribute anything to it."

"I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could help our investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 2053 of 14/04/21. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."