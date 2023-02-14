Whole truth about murder of Pat Finucane must be revealed, vigil hears

CAMPAIGN FOR JUSTICE: North Belfast MP John Finucane speaking at the vigil in memory of his father

THE whole truth about all the circumstances surrounding the murder of Pat Finucane will have to be revealed eventually, a family lawyer has said.

Peter Madden from Madden Finucane solicitors was speaking at a vigil to mark the 34th anniversary of the human rights solicitor, which took place on Sunday night.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by the UDA on February 12, 1989 in one of the most high-profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

In the years since, she has made a series of legal challenges to the British Government over her husband's murder – including calling for a public inquiry.

In December, the High Court ruled that the British Government remains in breach of its legal obligation to carry out an investigation into the murder of Pat Finucane.

"The judge ordered there should be no more delay and requested an undertaking from the counsel for the Secretary of State to give a date for the response to the Supreme Court judgement," explained Peter.

Geraldine Finucane at the vigil

"That was duly given and a response must now be made on or before March 31 this year. So we’ll see what happens and consider our position then.

"If an inquiry is announced that may not be the end of it. If they impose limitations to the inquiry to such an extent as to make it meaningless then we will be back in court. If they refuse to announce an inquiry then we will back in court.

"Geraldine has been vindicated by the courts but badly let down by government.

"The whole truth about all the circumstances surrounding Pat’s murder will have to be revealed eventually with no more delay or cover-up."

Speaking after the event, the murdered lawyer's son, North Belfast MP John Finucane, thanked those in attendance for turning up and showing their support to the family.

"Thank you to all who gathered tonight to remember my father, 34 years since his murder," he said.

"The support my family has received never goes unnoticed and we are very grateful to every one of you.

"Like so many families we still fight for truth and fight for justice. We love and miss him always."