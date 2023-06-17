Patrick died homeless just days after being released from prison

TRAGIC: Patrick McIlroy was 27-years-old when he died of an overdose last June

THE family of a young North Belfast man who tragically died of an overdose in Belfast city centre are fighting to prevent anyone else falling through the gaps in the system, one year on from his death.

Patrick McIlroy was 27-years-old when he died last June, just days after he was released from Maghaberry Prison.

Described as a “very gifted person with so much potential”, Patrick attended De La Salle College in Andersonstown and previously worked as a mental health worker and a support worker for MACS, an organisation supporting children and young people.

Since Patrick’s untimely death, his family have been fighting for answers, stating that the prison authorities had a duty of care during the time-frame in which Patrick was released from prison.

The family and their solicitors, McIvor Farrell, have met with the Prisoner Ombudsman who is carrying out an investigation. Patrick died just four days after he was released from prison.

A vigil was held in Belfast Homeless Services for those who tragically lost their lives last year

“We weren’t contacted at all when Patrick was getting released,” Patrick’s auntie Rebecca McIlroy said. “We didn’t know so we went into the town looking him. The prison knew that Patrick was a heroin addict.

“With the Prisoner Ombudsman investigation, we want to know what support there was for Patrick when he was getting released from prison.”

Since Patrick’s death, his auntie and his cousins have begun volunteering with Belfast Homeless Services, an organisation which provided support to Patrick during the time that he was homeless and battling addiction.

Volunteer Co-Ordinator at Belfast Homeless Services Liz Rocks said it is not unusual for people coming into the centre to have only been given a travel bus upon release from prison.

“There are gaps everywhere” Liz Rocks said. “If someone came into our centre now and said I am at a place where I realise that I need help and I need it now – they can’t get it at that present time whenever that desire is there. They have to wait and jump through hoops before they can get it and by that stage, they’re back on the drugs again.

“If you met one of the guests very rarely does addiction come without mental health and vice-versa. People are expected to deal with the addiction separately when they both go hand and hand, is it not acceptable.

Patrick had previously worked as a support worker at MACS

“People need supported right away when they are experiencing a crisis whether it be mental health or addiction. They need somewhere that they can go right away.”

Patrick’s auntie Rebecca continues: “At a meeting with ministers in Stormont they said that everyone’s ID is sorted before they're released (from prison). Patrick’s ID came the day that he was getting buried.

“We don’t know if anyone sat and discussed anything with him, like housing options for when he was getting out or about information about drug use or overdosing. We’re awaiting that information with the outcome of the investigation.

“He was a year dead on the 9th of June, and we have not gotten any further. It’s not just for Patrick, we’re fighting for others now too. We know where he is, he’s safe now.”

Jack Murphy of McIvor Farrell said: “Patrick was released from custody and tragically within a few days he passed away. It is the family's contention that Northern Ireland Prison Service and Prison Healthcare failed in their duty of care to Patrick during his time in custody and the short time when he was released.

“Myself, Rebecca and the family have met with the Prisoner Ombudsman, Dr Lesley Carroll.

"The Prisoner Ombudsman has a duty of care and a legal remit to investigate Patrick’s passing, which is ongoing.

“The family and I met to put across their concerns with regard to his care within custody in terms of his mental health care, or his addiction care and what was carried out.

“It is the family’s belief that if the care had have been provided in prison, then perhaps the tragic circumstances wouldn’t have happened as such. The Prisoner Ombudsman report is in the very early stages at this time.

“Patrick would have been an extremely vulnerable person when he was released from prison at that time. Upon his release from custody, it is clear that there was no safety net to protect such a vulnerable individual. We have written to the coroner in regards to an inquest and we’re awaiting a response in relation to that. We have asked them to expedite that as much as possible. The Prisoner Ombudsman report is limited in its scope, therefore an inquest is vital in achieving full truth and accountability on Patrick’s tragic passing.”