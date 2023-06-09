Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson inquest: Interface was ‘patchwork quilt’ of corrugated iron

WITNESS: Eugene Thompson (Paul's brother), Tommy Holland and Mike Ritchie (Relatives For Justice) outside the Banbridge Courthouse. Photo by Relatives For Justice

THE inquest into the murder of a man shot dead by the UDA in Springfield Park has heard evidence from a local community worker who witnessed the attack.

Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson (25) was shot dead in a taxi whilst being given a lift home by an employee, who was himself injured in the attack in Springfield Park on April 27, 1994.

The Thompson family are being supported throughout the inquest by Relatives For Justice.

As the second part of his inquest concluded this week at Banbridge Court House, Tommy Holland, a long-time activist and community leader in Springfield Park and the surrounding communities, began his evidence on Thursday.

Remembering his long-time friend, Mr Holland described Topper as ‘a guy that had a permanent smile on his face’ who volunteered his time for the children and families in the community, and was ‘just an incredible character'.

Paul Thompson

In his years of community work, Mr Holland has championed many causes including compensation for damage caused during Army raids, creation of a new and reformed policing force, and installation of home security measures to protect residents from escalating loyalist attacks. He was also very involved in the campaign to construct a substantial peace wall to replace the ‘totally inadequate’ fences that were constantly breached.

He described Springfield Park as a ‘hotspot’ not only as an interface, but as an area frequently besieged by shootings, bombings, and sectarian violence during the duration of the conflict.

He described the interface fence that separated the two communities as a ‘patchwork quilt’ of corrugated iron that was constantly breached and did little or nothing to deter violence against Springfield Park’s nationalist residents.

He stated that one home was the site of a bombing only shortly after it had also been the site of a shooting. In another incident, a young boy was shot in the back while doing homework in his own house.

A man died in my arms because the police didn’t respond.’



‘Nobody done a thing. Nobody came up to have a look.’



‘What we never, ever, ever get is answers…is how is it possible – in the name of God – when the police knew the danger.’https://t.co/9EXYXIhSJA — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) June 7, 2023

Reflecting on the inadequacy of the peaceline, Mr Holland wondered how anybody could in good faith call it a peace or security fence.

Mr Holland was later asked to give a tour of the area to the Historical Enquiries Team during their investigation into Topper’s death. He said he remembers the investigators being ‘gobsmacked’ when they saw how close the Henry Taggart British Army barracks was to several homes that had been attacked by loyalists.

Mr Alsworth, Counsel for the PSNI, suggested that residents should have contacted the RUC again after receiving no response on the day the Mr Thompson was shot dead. They had phoned the RUC earlier that day when they noticed a hole in the fence.

Mr Holland reminded the courtroom that the community had long been accustomed to the RUC failing to respond to their concerns.

Coroner Fee concluded proceedings and adjourned the inquest.

The date of the next hearing is scheduled for 1pm on Monday, October 2. This will be a preliminary hearing – for review and management of the inquest – which will monitor and assess discovery and the progress of other elements of the inquests work.