Residents encouraged to shape vision for alternative plans for former Mackies site

THE public are being encouraged to shape their vision for alternative plans for the former Mackies site in West Belfast which includes provision for over 500 homes, as well as local businesses.

Belfast City Council already has plans for a community greenway on the site. However, Take Back the City campaigners have developed a master-plan to address the chronic shortage of affordable housing in Belfast.

As part of the pre-application process, the public is encouraged to attend one of two information sessions which will be hosted by Take Back the City at Forthspring Inter Community Group on the Springfield Road, on Tuesday, September 10, at 10am and 6.00pm. Alternatively, people are welcome to drop in throughout the day.

Local residents, homeless families and anyone interested in the innovative plans for the Mackies site will be welcome to participate in a discussion about the ambitious new vision for the Mackie’s site and explore the plans while voicing their opinion on the proposals.

Throughout the day, campaigners and members of the development team will be on hand to answer questions and interested parties will have opportunity to share their feedback by completing a survey.

Speaking of the plans and the pre-application to Belfast City Council, Marissa McMahon, Take Back the City, emphasised the importance of the public participation in shaping the future of the site.

“This is the first time a campaign group of homeless families has made a pre-application of this kind to Belfast City Council," she said.

"Families are tired of waiting for things to change so they have developed their own solutions for homes and businesses.

"Our plan for Mackies offers a unique opportunity to breathe new life into an area which has been neglected for far too long.

"We would urge people to engage with us during these sessions, as their feedback is crucial in shaping a space that reflects our collective vision for a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable Belfast of the future.

"We have already knocked on hundreds of doors in the local area to talk to residents about their views on the plan and what we need to see now is the determination and effort shown by homeless families matched by our local decision makers.”

Matthew Lloyd of Matthew Lloyd Architects, who created the plans following a prestigious international competition, will deliver a presentation on the proposals for the site which are aimed at significantly transforming the area.

For more information on the campaign, please email info@pprproject.org or visit www.takebackthecity.ie. A full report will be submitted to Belfast City Council upon completion of the pre-application process.