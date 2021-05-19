Writing on the wall for Holy Cross boys

WRITING ON THE WALL: Pupils from Holy Cross Boys PS with Gerard Flynn (Housing Executive North Belfast Area Manager), Sarah Devlin (Housing Executive Good Relations Officer), Artist Michael Doherty, Principal Kevin McArevey and Martin Lyons

A GABLE wall in North Belfast has been transformed with a motivational mural, in a community project led by the pupils of Holy Cross Boys Primary School.

Funding from the Housing Executive has enabled Belfast artist Michael Doherty to paint a mural inspired by Rodin's ‘The Thinker’.

However, instead of a man in ‘thinking’ pose at the centre of the mural there’s a pupil from Holy Cross Boys School.

Philosophers Plato, Socrates, Aristotle and John Stuart Mill surround him in a Greek themed background with some famous quotes.

Principal of Holy Cross Boys School, Kevin McArevey welcomed the new artistic initiative.

“This new artwork gives a sense of pride and reflects the great community spirit here in Ardoyne and helps our boys understand what philosophy is about,” he said.

“We want to encourage the boys to think about why they do things, and where their actions can take them in later life. This wall used to be continually blighted with graffiti and is a main thoroughfare for the children attending school. We’ve been incorporating philosophy into our curriculum for several years now, and the boys are grasping the benefit of taking a moment to think about things before springing into action."

The school principal thanked the Housing Executive for making the mural possible.

The new philosopher’s mural, funded by the Housing Executive, at the corner of Brookfield Place and Butler Walk, across from the entrance to Holy Cross Boys Primary School in Ardoyne.

Gerard Flynn, Housing Executive North Belfast Area Manager, said he was happy to back the project.

“The mural is a very welcome and positive addition to the area," he said. “Well done to the boys from Holy Cross Primary School for their ambition to promote their community in a positive way.”

The mural can be viewed at the corner of Brookfield Place and Butler Walk, close to the entrance to Holy Cross Boys Primary School.