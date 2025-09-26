Photographic exhibition to celebrate sport in Twinbrook

A SPECIAL photographic exhibition is set to take place in Twinbrook on Saturday looking back at the area's sporting achievements.

Special attention will be given to the development of badminton and particularly Saints Badminton Club which had success at national level during the 1980s and 1990s. Also featured at Ionad na Fuiseoige will be the Bobby Sands Cup, a much-loved soccer tournament which was held annually as part of the West Belfast Festival, now known as Féile an Phobail. This prestigious cup named after hunger-striker Bobby Sands, who was from Twinbrook, attracted teams from all over greater Belfast.

Kilwee FC who were winners of the Bobby Sands Cup on three occasions

The series of photos will show members of the Saints Badminton Club and their dedicated coach and Vice-Principal of St Marks School, Mr Paddy Loughran. The other photos are of several teams that entered the Bobby Sands Cup.

The evening aims to be a celebration of sport, a walk down memory lane, looking at how the award-winning Saints Badminton Club and the prestigious soccer tournament brought great enjoyment and honour to the community of Twinbrook and beyond.

1992 republican ex-prisoners team

Sadly, the Bobby Sands Cup is no longer a feature of Féile an Phobail and Saints Badminton Club has ceased to exist in Twinbrook. It is therefore significant that the people of Twinbrook and the greater West Belfast community can continue to preserve the sporting history through a series of photos to be featured on the walls of Ionad na Fuiseoige in Twinbrook, which will be unveiled by Comhairleoir Sinn Féin, Séanna Breathnach on the night.

Saints badmington junior team

The event at Ionad na Fuiseoige starts at 7.00pm.