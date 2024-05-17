Planning approval for new £50million housing development in South Belfast

GREEN LIGHT: Planning approval has been granted for a major new residential development in the Mount Ober area

PLANNING approval has been granted for a new £50 million housing development in the Mount Ober area of South Belfast.

The plans, proposed by Banbridge-based property development company Lotus Homes and the Benmore Group, will see the creation of 141 new family homes with an equipped playpark, green open space and significant improvements to the existing infrastructure including upgrading the Four Winds roundabout and a new signalised pedestrian crossing point on the Ballymaconaghy Road.

Work is expected to begin later this year, creating, 60 construction jobs during this process of bringing much-needed family homes to the popular area of South Belfast.

Martin Tumilty, director of Lotus Homes, said: “We are pleased to have secured planning approval for 141 new family homes at Mount Ober on the Ballymaconaghy Road, bringing additional choice to those wishing to settle in this popular area.

“These new homes will be finished to the signature Lotus Homes high quality style and we are proud that all houses will be EPC A Rated and will come equipped with in-line solar panels and will be wired for electric vehicle charging points.

“Since we commenced work on these proposals in 2022 we have engaged in positive discussions with local elected representatives and the local community, and we pay tribute to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their thorough engagement throughout the planning process.

"We’re pleased to now be able to bring new homes, including 29 affordable homes, to an area that in recent years has seen increasing demand for housing.

“We hope to start construction work as soon as possible, with the first homes being ready for occupation later this year. This area of Belfast is extremely popular with first time buyers and families, and we look forward to welcoming our new residents in due course.’’