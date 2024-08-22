Plans for new 870-bedroom student accomodation close to new Transport Hub

STUDENTLAND: The Murray's Exchange site, close to the new Belfast Transport Hub

PLANS for a new 870-bedroom purpose-built student accommodation scheme at Murray’s Exchange in Durham Street, adjacent to the new Transport Hub in Belfast city centre, have been revealed.

With over 85,000 students enrolled across Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and Belfast Metropolitan College, it's hoped the scheme will address the continued demand for student accommodation.

Ciarán McIntyre, Co-Founder and Head of Real Estate at developer Elkstone, said: “Whilst Murray’s Exchange was constructed in 1900, a large part of the site has laid vacant for almost 20 years.

"Our plans to develop a purpose-built student accommodation scheme would not only assist in bolstering the supply of much-needed student beds in the city but would also assist in revitalising the rich history of the development site.

“With the adjacent transport hub at Grand Central Station set to bring a new dimension to the area, the purpose-built student accommodation scheme will deliver a wide range of economic and community benefits, including increased footfall, more employment opportunities, and enhanced activity for surrounding businesses.

“Located close to both Queen’s University and Ulster University’s Belfast campus, Murray’s Exchange is an exciting proposal for Belfast that will allow students to reside in modern, city centre facilities.”

The development site was formerly occupied by Murray’s Tobacco Factory, a portion of which has been listed and developed for office accommodation. The remainder of the site not currently in use has been vacant since 2005 when Murray’s Tobacco Factory announced its closure.

South Belfast DUP Assembly member Edwin Poots spoke out against the plan on social media.

"Student housing is best suited to city centre sites," he said on Twitter, "not within an existing social housing area that needs more homes."

Further information regarding the Murray’s Exchange proposal will be provided in the coming weeks, as Elkstone enter a community consultation period that will include public information events.