We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



For the Salmon

Two salmon fillets (skin on, about 180g each)

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

Zest of ½ lime



Buckwheat

120g buckwheat (available in all good supermarkets)

300ml vegetable stock

1 small shallot, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp olive oil



Vegetables

1 bunch tenderstem broccoli

1 large carrot, peeled sliced horizontal

2 baby bok choi

1 tsp sesame oil



Satay Sauce

3 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1 tsp grated ginger

1 small garlic clove grated

50–70ml warm coconut milk or water

½ tsp chilli paste or sriracha (optional)

Garnish (optional but nice)

Fresh dill

Crushed peanuts

Lime wedges

Crispy fried onions (available in all good supermarkets)



Method

Cook the Buckwheat,

Heat olive oil in a saucepan.

Sauté the shallot and garlic for 2–3 minutes until soft.

Add buckwheat and toast for one minute.

Pour in vegetable stock.

Simmer for 12–15 minutes until tender but slightly nutty.

Drain excess liquid and keep warm.





Prepare the Satay Sauce

In a bowl whisk together:

peanut butter

soy sauce

lime juice

honey

ginger

garlic



Slowly add coconut milk until smooth and pourable.

Taste and adjust with lime or soy.



Cook the Vegetables

Blanch broccoli in salted boiling water for two minutes, then drain.

Heat sesame oil in a pan.

Add broccoli and bok choi and sauté for 2–3 minutes.

Add carrot ribbons last so they stay slightly crisp.

Season lightly.



Grill the Salmon

Pat salmon dry and rub with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika and lime zest.

Heat a grill pan or skillet on high.

Cook skin side down first for 4–5 minutes.

Turn and cook another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.



Plate the Dish

Spoon buckwheat onto the plate.

Place the grilled salmon on top.

Arrange broccoli, bok choi and carrots to the side.

Spoon satay sauce around the plate.

Garnish with dill, peanuts and lime. (If prefer).



Paul's Tip

For the same restaurant-style finish as your photo, lightly drizzle the salmon with a little honey and soy glaze in the last minute of cooking. It gives that glossy look.



Enjoy!