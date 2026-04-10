We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
For the Salmon
Two salmon fillets (skin on, about 180g each)
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt and black pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
Zest of ½ lime
Buckwheat
120g buckwheat (available in all good supermarkets)
300ml vegetable stock
1 small shallot, finely diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tbsp olive oil
Vegetables
1 bunch tenderstem broccoli
1 large carrot, peeled sliced horizontal
2 baby bok choi
1 tsp sesame oil
Satay Sauce
3 tbsp smooth peanut butter
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
1 tsp grated ginger
1 small garlic clove grated
50–70ml warm coconut milk or water
½ tsp chilli paste or sriracha (optional)
Garnish (optional but nice)
Fresh dill
Crushed peanuts
Lime wedges
Crispy fried onions (available in all good supermarkets)
Method
Cook the Buckwheat,
Heat olive oil in a saucepan.
Sauté the shallot and garlic for 2–3 minutes until soft.
Add buckwheat and toast for one minute.
Pour in vegetable stock.
Simmer for 12–15 minutes until tender but slightly nutty.
Drain excess liquid and keep warm.
Prepare the Satay Sauce
In a bowl whisk together:
peanut butter
soy sauce
lime juice
honey
ginger
garlic
Slowly add coconut milk until smooth and pourable.
Taste and adjust with lime or soy.
Cook the Vegetables
Blanch broccoli in salted boiling water for two minutes, then drain.
Heat sesame oil in a pan.
Add broccoli and bok choi and sauté for 2–3 minutes.
Add carrot ribbons last so they stay slightly crisp.
Season lightly.
Grill the Salmon
Pat salmon dry and rub with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika and lime zest.
Heat a grill pan or skillet on high.
Cook skin side down first for 4–5 minutes.
Turn and cook another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.
Plate the Dish
Spoon buckwheat onto the plate.
Place the grilled salmon on top.
Arrange broccoli, bok choi and carrots to the side.
Spoon satay sauce around the plate.
Garnish with dill, peanuts and lime. (If prefer).
Paul's Tip
For the same restaurant-style finish as your photo, lightly drizzle the salmon with a little honey and soy glaze in the last minute of cooking. It gives that glossy look.
Enjoy!