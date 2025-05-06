Poleglass-based firm leading the way in improving fire safety in the construction industry

A WEST Belfast business is leading the way in increasing fire safety throughout the construction industry.

Based in a state-of-the-art production facility in Springbank Business Park in Poleglass, HALT is the first of its kind in Ireland.

The treatment effectively prevents oxygen from reaching treated timber, protecting it from combustion and removing the threat of fire spreading. Burnblock consists of 100 per cent natural ingredients, is safe and clean, biodegradable and non-toxic – an environmentally friendly alternative to fire treatment.

Led by General Manager Thomas Ferguson, HALT has worked with key partners across UK and Ireland, including Haldane Fisher, Brooks Brothers, E&A Reclamation, Wilson’s Yard, Falcon Timber, United Hardware, Corell, Timber Ireland and Quinn building supplies, as well as architecture firms and organisations including the Office of Public Works in Ireland.

HALT’s facilities include a specialist kiln and autoclave which returns timber to a specified moisture content post-treatment.

The patented formula has been certified in line with all regulatory requirements and consist of 100 per cent natural ingredients, meaning it causes no adverse effects to the environment.

HALT’S ingredients are also totally biodegradable. They occur naturally and are found in their elemental form which is in stark contrast to alternatives currently being used.

The company currently employs a team of dedicated wood treatment specialists, alongside a dedicated business development and marketing team, with plans to invest further in staff in 2025.

Mark Taylor, Business Development Manager at HALT, said: “I’m excited to join the team at HALT, helping roll out our safe and sustainable fire retardant treatment across our network of architects, timber merchants and contractors in the UK and Ireland.

"The treatment we offer has undergone rigorous testing and is certified to the highest European fire standards, using our unique to the island of Ireland kiln and autoclave process, utliising Burnblock, a natural, non-toxic fire retardant, created in Denmark.”

Stephen McCann, Operations Manager at HALT added: “Three years into our journey, we’re seeing a measurable shift in the construction industry’s approach to fire safety, resulting in our expansion at our headquarters and treatment facility in Springbank.

"Having focused on the crucial education piece around fire safety, and how our process can add valuable life-saving time in the event of a fire, with the addition of Mark to the HALT team, we’re proudly working with partners to expand distribution across the UK and Ireland to ensure contractors have access to a wide range of safe and sustainably treated timber products, both off the shelf and to order on spec.

“The treatment is impregnated using specialist autoclave technology in a controlled factory environment, with all documentation, including fire classification reports, supplied with each treatment, providing our customers with the assurances they require.”