Poleglass community clean-up deemed huge success

A COMMUNITY clean-up in the Brianswell area of Poleglass has been deemed a success.

Cllr Caoimhín McCann joined with Habinteg Housing to complete a community clean-up in the area which saw verges cut and maintenance work carried out.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Cllr Caoimhín McCann said: “We were up in Brainswell up in Poleglass with the housing provider Habinteg and did a community clean-up in and around the community centre and up and down the street. There were teams out cutting verges and doing general maintenance work.

“It was good to get out and meet them and build up relationships so that the Sinn Féin team in Colin can work closely with housing providers to make sure that our residents are being looked after in the best way possible.”