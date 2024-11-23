Finaghy man's appeal to stop shooting ball bearings

A FINAGHY pensioner has appealed to whoever is shooting birds and squirrels in the area to cease after a window at his home was shattered.

Chris McIlvenny from Ashton Avenue found ball bearings in his garden in recent weeks. Soon after, his upstairs bathroom window was smashed.

"Somebody is using some sort of rifle to shoot these ball bearings," he explained. "The upstairs bathroom window was smashed three weeks ago. I then came across a squirrel with two bullet marks on it. I was absolutely raging. They are a protected species.

"I have no idea who is behind it. It is obviously someone who is shooting birds and squirrels. How they ended up shooting at my bathroom window is beyond me?

"I am not worried about the price of fixing it but it shouldn’t be happening.

"The PSNI said they will carry out some enquiries in the area. I would be concerned of someone getting seriously injured by one of these things."